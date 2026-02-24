What era of American culture resonates with you?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Apr 19, 2025
- 2,170
- 1,712
Let me know if I should group the years differently.
80s
90s
Early and mid 2000s
Recession (2007/2012)
2013-2019
Covid
Present
My theory is that era of your late youth (15-20) is the one that stays with you. For me it was the recession.
Best years of my life are the present… but I don’t know what the fuck these kids are on
