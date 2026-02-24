What era of American culture resonates with you?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
2,170
Reaction score
1,712
Let me know if I should group the years differently.

80s
90s

Early and mid 2000s

Recession (2007/2012)

2013-2019
Covid
Present

My theory is that era of your late youth (15-20) is the one that stays with you. For me it was the recession.

Best years of my life are the present… but I don’t know what the fuck these kids are on
 
I like 80s and early 00's. Best music, and no social media. Excluded 90's since they were shit in Russia and I don't like grunge that much.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Let me know if I should group the years differently.

80s
90s

Early and mid 2000s

Recession (2007/2012)

2013-2019
Covid
Present

My theory is that era of your late youth (15-20) is the one that stays with you. For me it was the recession.

Best years of my life are the present… but I don’t know what the fuck these kids are on
Click to expand...
They are absolutely retarded.
 
America's best years were the 40s through the seventies. For a lot of reasons.
 
mozfonky said:
They are absolutely retarded.
Click to expand...
They dont like music. That’s the crazy part

I have a friend who’s 22. I thought he was a hip hop head. He acts like Paul Wall. Hood white dude with a black baby mama

And yet what does he listen to? A Spotify gym playlist that’s like video game music with tribal drums

Bro looks like Bizzie Bone and he doesn’t know about rap. I told him to check out E 1999 Eternal and also Diplomat Immunity by Dipset.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Let me know if I should group the years differently.

80s
90s

Early and mid 2000s

Recession (2007/2012)

2013-2019
Covid
Present

My theory is that era of your late youth (15-20) is the one that stays with you. For me it was the recession.

Best years of my life are the present… but I don’t know what the fuck these kids are on
Click to expand...
When i see that an American movie or tv show came out post 2013 i start wondering of it is worth watching...
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
When i see that an American movie or tv show came out post 2013 i start wondering of it is worth watching...
Click to expand...

You just know there's going to be a gross over representation of teh gays and if it's 2019 or newer transwomen (never a transman) seem to be all over the place..

And if it's Netflix every white male character will be weak AF or be terribly flawed in one way or another.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
They dont like music. That’s the crazy part

I have a friend who’s 22. I thought he was a hip hop head. He acts like Paul Wall. Hood white dude with a black baby mama

And yet what does he listen to? A Spotify gym playlist that’s like video game music with tribal drums

Bro looks like Bizzie Bone and he doesn’t know about rap. I told him to check out E 1999 Eternal and also Diplomat Immunity by Dipset.
Click to expand...
flea STILL spittin b!!
 
Romulas said:
You just know there's going to be a gross over representation of teh gays and if it's 2019 or newer transwomen (never a transman) seem to be all over the place..

And if it's Netflix every white male character will be weak AF or be terribly flawed in one way or another.
Click to expand...
Gays probably are not over represented.

Netflix on the high profile project probably not, but there are plenty of examples.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
They dont like music. That’s the crazy part

I have a friend who’s 22. I thought he was a hip hop head. He acts like Paul Wall. Hood white dude with a black baby mama

And yet what does he listen to? A Spotify gym playlist that’s like video game music with tribal drums

Bro looks like Bizzie Bone and he doesn’t know about rap. I told him to check out E 1999 Eternal and also Diplomat Immunity by Dipset.
Click to expand...
Music isn't engrained in youth culture like it once was. We had the benefit of "hype" shows like MTV, Much Music. Previous generations had all kinds of television shows specifically for musical acts (not shit tier crap like American Idol).

Music was like your third arm for most people for like 50 years. That's gone now and sad to see!
 
USA prime culture was 1970s-2000s , now they’ve entered a state of slow decay and less influences
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Do you have more freedom or less freedom with age?
Replies
19
Views
209
Gene Tunney
Gene Tunney

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,017
Messages
58,476,610
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top