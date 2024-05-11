Social What Does Your Favorite Beer Say About You?

I can only speak for myself but I drink Patriot. I don't love the light bottles as much as the classic cans, but I can get a few more down at a barbecue without too much of a buzz. Which is important when you have to make small talk.

What does it say about me? Well I love my country and I want to take it back, the brand represents real american men, not whatever 3rd rate pretenders that podcasts and social media tell you they are.

The only drawback is that the taste is a little too 'simple' after a while? It's good quality standard beer, but I wish sometimes it had a little more to set it apart in a more noticable way.

