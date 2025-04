Really all comes down to what you value.



It isn't Jose's fault his division had guys like Florian and Lamas at the top, that was the division's fault. But it is still a factor. I never was a big fan of the overly-autistic take of counting title defenses as the end-all be-all. One thing I DO notice about those people though is they only use it when it is convenient for them (ie: none of the UFC-PR posters here will uphold Mighty Mouse as GOAT despite his # of title defenses).



It also isn't Volk's fault his division gave Max three title shots, that was the division's fault. But it is still a factor. That being said, his reign was shorter but more spectacular so I have Alex by a hair. Max X3 + Ortega + Jose + Yair + Chad looks good not only for that hot streak but the way in which he dismantled them and looked better every time doing it. Him vs Zombie I thought to myself "this division is dead" because he was just THAT far ahead. Ilia came two years later but really, in MMA terms, two years is an eternity and during that time up until Ilia the division really was ruled with an iron fist by Alex.



I think I'd favor 2022 Volk over any other FW fighter in history probably. To quote the Vitor graphic... "no known weaknesses"