What does Turki get from partnering with Dana White/TKO

methrogenn

methrogenn

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
69
Reaction score
243
The Saudis have unlimited money & have been successfully putting on shows, they can easily continue doing this or put on the boxing league without Dana, why exactly have they involved him?

Dana has fumbled every single big MMA fight since UFC229 Khabib vs McGregor.

Dana was unable to make huge fights like Cormier vs Lesner, Jones vs Lesner, Khabib vs Tony, Khabib vs GSP-, McGregor vs Masvidal, Ngannou vs Jones, Ngannou vs Aspinall, Jones vs Aspinall.

Seriously, it's been years that MMA had a truly huge fight while boxing has been absolutely killing it on its own.

Dana has been running on name value when the truth is he has been one of the worst promoters in combat sports in the last 7-8 years.

Turki straight up purchased Ring magazine for $2 billy if I'm not wrong, so it's not even contacts or advertisers Turki is after. Dana has been trying & completely failed to get into boxing for almost 2 decades yet Turki just hands him his dream like that?

The only thing I can think of is Dana's buddies with Trump & both Dana & Ari Emmanuel have talked about 'ammending' the Ali Act which will save Turki alot of money, Turki probably doesn't like paying Canelo $150m & Bud $100m.

Can anyone shed any light on this, why does Turki need Dana?
 
don't ask said:
Dana probably convinced them that Trump will treat them favorably if they put up with his incompetent ass. It might even be true.
Click to expand...

Bingo. Hey Turki, I may be just one bald man named Dana, but you're gonna love my buddy.
 
I think the kids these days say Dana has the “rizz”

Cause who the fuck is Turkey to a regular ‘Murican?
 
TriangleMonkey said:
I think the kids these days say Dana has the “rizz”

Cause who the fuck is Turkey to a regular ‘Murican?
Click to expand...

Kids say that because Dana literally pays them money to.

resize

Copy-of-ES-WEB-FIs-1200-x-800-px-11-36.png
 
methrogenn said:
The Saudis have unlimited money & have been successfully putting on shows, they can easily continue doing this or put on the boxing league without Dana, why exactly have they involved him?

Dana has fumbled every single big MMA fight since UFC229 Khabib vs McGregor.

Dana was unable to make huge fights like Cormier vs Lesner, Jones vs Lesner, Khabib vs Tony, Khabib vs GSP-, McGregor vs Masvidal, Ngannou vs Jones, Ngannou vs Aspinall, Jones vs Aspinall.

Seriously, it's been years that MMA had a truly huge fight while boxing has been absolutely killing it on its own.

Dana has been running on name value when the truth is he has been one of the worst promoters in combat sports in the last 7-8 years.

Turki straight up purchased Ring magazine for $2 billy if I'm not wrong, so it's not even contacts or advertisers Turki is after. Dana has been trying & completely failed to get into boxing for almost 2 decades yet Turki just hands him his dream like that?

The only thing I can think of is Dana's buddies with Trump & both Dana & Ari Emmanuel have talked about 'ammending' the Ali Act which will save Turki alot of money, Turki probably doesn't like paying Canelo $150m & Bud $100m.

Can anyone shed any light on this, why does Turki need Dana?
Click to expand...
Dana is connected to powerful people, connections matter more than any talent
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I think Turki is using Dana to learn the ins and outs of the MMA business side, so that he can later offer fighters big Saudi guap to fight for Riyadh Season MMA, leaving Dana and the UFC in shambles
Click to expand...
This. There is not a way Trump can amend the "Ali Act" to benefit Turki in boxing.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I think Turki is using Dana to learn the ins and outs of the MMA business side, so that he can later offer fighters big Saudi guap to fight for Riyadh Season MMA, leaving Dana and the UFC in shambles
Click to expand...
That's too much work for a Saudi. They don't need/want the money. Throwing money at the UFC is easier.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

methrogenn
Is Dana even involved in the UFC anymore?
Replies
14
Views
432
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Dragonlordxxxxx
News UFC and Turki Alalshikh Team With Director Zack Snyder for MMA Movie "Brawler"
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
RoseHDCovington
RoseHDCovington
Pittie Petey
The WWE President Had To Step In And Save Dana's Boxing Dreams
2
Replies
29
Views
730
don't ask
don't ask
fries in the bag
[ Unofficial ] Jones vs Aspinall Situation (timeline)
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Megatronlee
Megatronlee
tymikeson
TKO Group partners with Saudis to form new boxing promotion
Replies
10
Views
321
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,334
Messages
57,464,715
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top