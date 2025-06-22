What does Turki get from partnering with Dana White/TKO

The Saudis have unlimited money & have been successfully putting on shows, they can easily continue doing this or put on the boxing league without Dana, why exactly have they involved him?



Dana has fumbled every single big MMA fight since UFC229 Khabib vs McGregor.



Dana was unable to make huge fights like Cormier vs Lesner, Jones vs Lesner, Khabib vs Tony, Khabib vs GSP-, McGregor vs Masvidal, Ngannou vs Jones, Ngannou vs Aspinall, Jones vs Aspinall.



Seriously, it's been years that MMA had a truly huge fight while boxing has been absolutely killing it on its own.



Dana has been running on name value when the truth is he has been one of the worst promoters in combat sports in the last 7-8 years.



Turki straight up purchased Ring magazine for $2 billy if I'm not wrong, so it's not even contacts or advertisers Turki is after. Dana has been trying & completely failed to get into boxing for almost 2 decades yet Turki just hands him his dream like that?



The only thing I can think of is Dana's buddies with Trump & both Dana & Ari Emmanuel have talked about 'ammending' the Ali Act which will save Turki alot of money, Turki probably doesn't like paying Canelo $150m & Bud $100m.



Can anyone shed any light on this, why does Turki need Dana?