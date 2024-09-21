What does my Top 30 all time movies list say about me?

EscortMaxxer

EscortMaxxer

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 15, 2023
Messages
17
Reaction score
17
1. Wolf of Wall Street
2. The Hangover
3. The Interview
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. American Psycho
6. Animal House
7. Project X
8. Malibu’s Most Wanted
9. Patriots Day
10. Scream

11. Taken
12. The Dictator
13. Let’s Be Cops
14. We’re the Millers
15. Ted 1
16. Spiderman 1
17. Batman The Dark Knight
18. Happy Death Day
19. Hunger Games
20. Titanic

21. Casino Royale
22. Goldfinger
23. Skyfall
24. Scarface
25. 12 Angry Men
26. American History X
27. Fear
28. Terminator 2 Judgement Day
29. Back to the Future
30. Superbad
 
EscortMaxxer said:
1. Wolf of Wall Street
2. The Hangover
3. The Interview
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. American Psycho
6. Animal House
7. Project X
8. Malibu’s Most Wanted
9. Patriots Day
10. Scream

11. Taken
12. The Dictator
13. Let’s Be Cops
14. We’re the Millers
15. Ted 1
16. Spiderman 1
17. Batman The Dark Knight
18. Happy Death Day
19. Hunger Games
20. Titanic

21. Casino Royale
22. Goldfinger
23. Skyfall
24. Scarface
25. 12 Angry Men
26. American History X
27. Fear
28. Terminator 2 Judgement Day
29. Back to the Future
30. Superbad
Click to expand...
You like different types of movies.

And some great ones on that list.

Never heard of let's be Cops.
 
EscortMaxxer said:
1. Wolf of Wall Street
2. The Hangover
3. The Interview
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. American Psycho
6. Animal House
7. Project X
8. Malibu’s Most Wanted
9. Patriots Day
10. Scream

11. Taken
12. The Dictator
13. Let’s Be Cops
14. We’re the Millers
15. Ted 1
16. Spiderman 1
17. Batman The Dark Knight
18. Happy Death Day
19. Hunger Games
20. Titanic

21. Casino Royale
22. Goldfinger
23. Skyfall
24. Scarface
25. 12 Angry Men
26. American History X
27. Fear
28. Terminator 2 Judgement Day
29. Back to the Future
30. Superbad
Click to expand...

For the most part it shows you have decent taste sir.
It also means you could use a girlfriend because most people would do a top 10 lol.

Much love brother, some excellent movies on that list.
 
Picked on as a child, clung to your mother, enjoyed showtunes but embarrassed to say it. Chew predominantly with the left side of your mouth. Scared of spiders. Prefers long bike rides over short bus trips, mgtow, thinking about building a shed, works for a non-profit, serial masterbater, not a good cook, loves pigeons, hates small children, likes medium children, detests large children.

Pretty good movies in there.
 
whocares said:
Picked on as a child, clung to your mother, enjoyed showtunes but embarrassed to say it. Chew predominantly with the left side of your mouth. Scared of spiders. Prefers long bike rides over short bus trips, mgtow, thinking about building a shed, works for a non-profit, serial masterbater, not a good cook, loves pigeons, hates small children, likes medium children, detests large children.

Pretty good movies in there.
Click to expand...
At least he's not a shitbum sir lol
 
whocares said:
Picked on as a child, clung to your mother, enjoyed showtunes but embarrassed to say it. Chew predominantly with the left side of your mouth. Scared of spiders. Prefers long bike rides over short bus trips, mgtow, thinking about building a shed, works for a non-profit, serial masterbater, not a good cook, loves pigeons, hates small children, likes medium children, detests large children.

Pretty good movies in there.
Click to expand...
Wow, you nailed the following

-picked on as a child
-scared of spiders
-mgtow
-serial masterbater
-not a good cook
-detests large children
 
Hmm..no Jaws but Titanic?

Thinly veiled coming out thread.
 
EscortMaxxer said:
1. Wolf of Wall Street
2. The Hangover
3. The Interview
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. American Psycho
6. Animal House
7. Project X
8. Malibu’s Most Wanted
9. Patriots Day
10. Scream

11. Taken
12. The Dictator
13. Let’s Be Cops
14. We’re the Millers
15. Ted 1
16. Spiderman 1
17. Batman The Dark Knight
18. Happy Death Day
19. Hunger Games
20. Titanic

21. Casino Royale
22. Goldfinger
23. Skyfall
24. Scarface
25. 12 Angry Men
26. American History X
27. Fear
28. Terminator 2 Judgement Day
29. Back to the Future
30. Superbad
Click to expand...
It’s a good list with variety.
Lacks orgazmo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,825
Messages
56,218,342
Members
175,112
Latest member
darcandkharg

Share this page

Back
Top