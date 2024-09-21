What does my Top 30 all time movies list say about me?

EscortMaxxer
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2023
- Messages
- 17
- Reaction score
- 17
1. Wolf of Wall Street
2. The Hangover
3. The Interview
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. American Psycho
6. Animal House
7. Project X
8. Malibu’s Most Wanted
9. Patriots Day
10. Scream
11. Taken
12. The Dictator
13. Let’s Be Cops
14. We’re the Millers
15. Ted 1
16. Spiderman 1
17. Batman The Dark Knight
18. Happy Death Day
19. Hunger Games
20. Titanic
21. Casino Royale
22. Goldfinger
23. Skyfall
24. Scarface
25. 12 Angry Men
26. American History X
27. Fear
28. Terminator 2 Judgement Day
29. Back to the Future
30. Superbad
2. The Hangover
3. The Interview
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. American Psycho
6. Animal House
7. Project X
8. Malibu’s Most Wanted
9. Patriots Day
10. Scream
11. Taken
12. The Dictator
13. Let’s Be Cops
14. We’re the Millers
15. Ted 1
16. Spiderman 1
17. Batman The Dark Knight
18. Happy Death Day
19. Hunger Games
20. Titanic
21. Casino Royale
22. Goldfinger
23. Skyfall
24. Scarface
25. 12 Angry Men
26. American History X
27. Fear
28. Terminator 2 Judgement Day
29. Back to the Future
30. Superbad