If we're being perfectly honest, Jones still being in the UFC isn't interesting. He's only stayed relevant by making himself a massive sideshow and Dana's only using him for one more squeeze. If he just showed up to HW like a true GOAT to take out the top challenges and walk away, that would've been the cherry on his career. Instead he wanted to go out with the biggest asterisk he could find. Fuck every high profile fighter who's more interested in tweeting than fighting.