What does it say about Khabib that the guy who just tied Anderson is his life-long rag doll?

- Make excuses about why he is statistically both the most dominant fighter and coach ever round per round
- Make excuses about Khabib being 29-0 and never being scratched
- Make excuses about everyone who trained with Khabib getting bulldozed including Islam himself who admits he can't stop him
- Make excuses about footage of Khabib dominating much larger men (most recently salty Cormier) "Gym stories" they say <lol>
- Make excuses about Islam losing and going life and death half a dozen times in his career while Khabib had one competitive fight when he was 23 against the biggest juiced prime LW ever with among the highest TDD% in MMA history
- Make excuses about Khabib being the best coach ever literally molding his team into the fighters they are over the last decade and them struggling so bad when he wasn't in their corner he had to come out of coaching retirement

- Conflate resume with actually ability and who the best ever was to actually do it actually was


He may not have stuck around long enough for straw graspers to consider him the "GOAT" of MMA, but he's going to remain relevant the longest as the general of his army because he's the GOD of MMA


WoozyFailGuy said:
Fought against cans first half of his career, has a handful of top wins, retired early to save his 0.
Respectable 13-0 fighter
In other words with only 13 UFC fights, he still holds one of the longest ufc winstreaks ever (tied with gsp)

Also had the most round per round statistical dominance/highest official scorecard dominance round per round and most 10-8 rounds ever during his 13 fight UFC run (round per round, statisitcally, factually better than Jon)

Thanks for the reminder

Georges St-Pierre says Khabib Nurmagomedov is the GOAT: "He had a perfect career, he's on the top"

Georges St-Pierre believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is the MMA GOAT as he says going out on top undefeated is something no one has done.
hbombbisping said:
Also had the most round per round statistical dominance/highest official scorecard dominance round per round and most 10-8 rounds ever during his 13 fight UFC run (round per round, statisitcally, factually better than Jon)

Thanks for the reminder
That's a lot of rounds where he couldn't finish a guy like Al Iaquinta <lol>
Just come off it, Khabibi has 5 or 6 good wins, the rest are journeymen and cans. Islam has already done far more than Khabib did at both LW and a new weight class.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
That's a lot of rounds where he couldn't finish a guy like Al Iaquinta <lol>
Just come off it, Khabibi has 5 or 6 good wins, the rest are journeymen and cans. Islam has already done far more than Khabib did at both LW and a new weight class.
Great commentary on that one Joe, he only beat down Al 50-43 with 2 10-8 rounds <lol>Totally suckered in Conor into taking that fight

 
koa pomaikai said:
What does say about Mcgregor who was the only person to beat Khabib in a round?

Khabib > Mcgregor > Islam

Islam never beat Khabib in one round in sparring.

It confirms that Khabib is significantly better than McGregor and that you think McGregor is better than Islam.

Which in turn confirms that you've undergone a lobotomy.
 
koa pomaikai said:
What does say about Mcgregor who was the only person to beat Khabib in a round?

Khabib > Mcgregor > Islam

Islam never beat Khabib in one round in sparring.

Wasn't that the pity round for Conor where he pitter-pattered while getting hammered with hard punches and bitch slapped?

If you need something to feel good about Conor taking the shaming of a life time buddeh

Yep, pretty much, he was that good.
Yes, he fought against cans in his first half, like someone said.
Still... he was that good in UFC.
He could have been champ much earlier, since he beat the shit out of RDA.

The only problem with the Dagestani is that they aren't that active, unlike someone like Poatan.


Not shitting on Silva, but most probably Khamzat would grapple him easily, since Chael did it for 4 rounds.
 
hbombbisping said:
- Make excuses about Khabib being 29-0 and never being scratched
- Make excuses about everyone who trained with Khabib getting bulldozed including Islam himself who admits he can't stop him
- Make excuses about footage of Khabib dominating much larger men (most recently salty Cormier) "Gym stories" they say <lol>
- Make excuses about Islam losing and going life and death half a dozen times in his career while Khabib had one competitive fight when he was 23 against the biggest juiced prime LW ever with among the highest TDD% in MMA history
- Make excuses about Khabib being the best coach ever literally molding his team into the fighters they are over the last decade and them struggling so bad when he wasn't in their corner he had to come out of coaching retirement

- Conflate resume with actually ability and who the best ever was to actually do it actually was


He may not have stuck around long enough for straw graspers to consider him the "GOAT" of MMA, but he's going to remain relevant the longest as the general of his army because he's the GOD of MMA


Wait you think that Khabib beats Cormier ?? There are really adults with functionals brains who thinks that way ??
 
