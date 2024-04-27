What does Islam have to do to surpass Khabib?

Islam's in a weird place as a champion in that he didn't face any top fighters before getting a title shot and his two defenses were against a featherweight. He's only one win away from tying the lightweight title defense record but IMO that won't put him on Khabib's level. He's only beaten one contender in his division. You also have to consider Khabib's almost perfect career compared to Islam getting KO'd in the UFC.



Khabib - 7 top 10 wins

RDA

Poirier

Gaethje

Conor

Barboza

Johnson

Iaquinta





Islam - 2 top 10 wins

Oliveira

Hooker

Plus Volk 2x



How many more wins does Islam need to be a greater fighter than Khabib?