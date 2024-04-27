What does Islam have to do to surpass Khabib?

blaseblase

blaseblase

Islam's in a weird place as a champion in that he didn't face any top fighters before getting a title shot and his two defenses were against a featherweight. He's only one win away from tying the lightweight title defense record but IMO that won't put him on Khabib's level. He's only beaten one contender in his division. You also have to consider Khabib's almost perfect career compared to Islam getting KO'd in the UFC.

Khabib - 7 top 10 wins
RDA
Poirier
Gaethje
Conor
Barboza
Johnson
Iaquinta


Islam - 2 top 10 wins
Oliveira
Hooker
Plus Volk 2x

How many more wins does Islam need to be a greater fighter than Khabib?
 
Clean out his division and then become double champ at WW.
 
become less scary so these LWs can stop hiding from him and forcing poor Islam to face FWs over and over again...
Go back and erase his loss
 
Who cares ? Islam should just do what he does and not worry about another guys career
 
Not sure, but if it takes place in that hot tub - it really needs to remain private.

I'd like to see Islam beat Khamzat, Usman, Shavkat, or Leon Edwards on his record.
 
