What does Islam have to do to surpass Khabib?

Islam's in a weird place as a champion in that he didn't face any top fighters before getting a title shot and his two defenses were against a featherweight. He's only one win away from tying the lightweight title defense record but IMO that won't put him on Khabib's level. He's only beaten one contender in his division. You also have to consider Khabib's almost perfect career compared to Islam getting KO'd in the UFC.
Khabib - 7 top 10 wins
RDA
Poirier
Gaethje
Conor
Barboza
Johnson
Iaquinta
Islam - 2 top 10 wins
Oliveira
Hooker
Plus Volk 2x
How many more wins does Islam need to be a greater fighter than Khabib?
