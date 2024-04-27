What does future hold for Conor?

Where does Conor go from here?


I mean it felt like yesterday that he was on the rise and he was going to fight Dennis Siver and the build up was intense between them due to the fact that Conor was the new kid on the block while Dennis went through a journey in the underground MMA in Germany. Not to mention he moved from Russia to Germany with a sambo/judo background. While living in Germany, he had no friends and was discriminated for his Russian background, so he decided to train in Taekwondo and Kickboxing. He found a gym far away from his house and every day he would take the train and as the train passed each station which was passing various industrial and commercial buildings as well as warehouses, he remarked to himself about the lonely life of a fighter.

Fact of the matter is, he was not in it to become famous but rather the essence of his existence felt insignificant, like a leaf blowing in the wind while directionless and the martial arts and kickboxing provided his ability to create an identity as a lonely teenager living in Germany. With this being his motivation, he pushed himself and became a kickboxing champion in Germany. Afterwards he combined his skills and in it, he was able to compete in MMA. Once UFC came to prominence, Dennis Siver came out of the shadows and in to the limelight ready to introduce passion of his soul to the crowd and winning fights with spinning back kick to the body and wowing the MMA fans with his unique brand of innovation.

After that, he went on to fight Conor and while not becoming a champion, he felt the aroma of attention and was able to be seen, heard and be immortalized in our memories.
 
This thread should be endless Chauncy Riley gifs...

1714186068227.png
 
He'll fight Chandler in the summer at UFC303, get stopped by Chandler in Rd2 or 3, then later in 2024 he'll fight Nate Diaz in another UFC PPV event, and he'll probably get handed a dodgy-as-f*ck Split decision victory in that fight.

After that, I don't know.
 
If he loses to Chandler it's probably the end for him, aside from maybe a trilogy with Nate. If he wins I could see Dana pushing him into a title shot. Or maybe a BMF fight with Max. His title days are over though.
 
I'm confused more than DMF. Your title is asking about Conor but the whole OP is about Siver?

33715982.gif
 
More beatings and more cocaine, but the real hard hitting question is... does anybody care?
 
Twitter fighting anyone, still fights left on his UFC contract, so he waits by the time he is 40 years old to finally be free and try to get a boxing match with 50yo Pacquiao.

Seriously tho, retirement with LOTS of money.
 
