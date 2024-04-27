What does future hold for Conor?

Where does Conor go from here?





I mean it felt like yesterday that he was on the rise and he was going to fight Dennis Siver and the build up was intense between them due to the fact that Conor was the new kid on the block while Dennis went through a journey in the underground MMA in Germany. Not to mention he moved from Russia to Germany with a sambo/judo background. While living in Germany, he had no friends and was discriminated for his Russian background, so he decided to train in Taekwondo and Kickboxing. He found a gym far away from his house and every day he would take the train and as the train passed each station which was passing various industrial and commercial buildings as well as warehouses, he remarked to himself about the lonely life of a fighter.



Fact of the matter is, he was not in it to become famous but rather the essence of his existence felt insignificant, like a leaf blowing in the wind while directionless and the martial arts and kickboxing provided his ability to create an identity as a lonely teenager living in Germany. With this being his motivation, he pushed himself and became a kickboxing champion in Germany. Afterwards he combined his skills and in it, he was able to compete in MMA. Once UFC came to prominence, Dennis Siver came out of the shadows and in to the limelight ready to introduce passion of his soul to the crowd and winning fights with spinning back kick to the body and wowing the MMA fans with his unique brand of innovation.



After that, he went on to fight Conor and while not becoming a champion, he felt the aroma of attention and was able to be seen, heard and be immortalized in our memories.