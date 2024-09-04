Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 20,918
- Reaction score
- 21,044
Serious question, and I ask because I feel this word has lost all it's meaning, when someone would say "far right" 20 years ago, I pictured Edward Norton's character in American History X. I imagine dudes that are holding clan rallies and pushing for black people to drink from different fountains and sit at the back of the bus, etc... like literally swastika tattoos.
When someone tells me that someone is far right today in 2024, I just imagine a person that:
-knows the biological difference between a man and a woman
-believes that their country's government should have some control over who enters it's borders
-wants everyone to be treated equally regardless of race and gender
How much longer will this silly label be used against mainstream common sense thinking until it starts to backfire?
When someone tells me that someone is far right today in 2024, I just imagine a person that:
-knows the biological difference between a man and a woman
-believes that their country's government should have some control over who enters it's borders
-wants everyone to be treated equally regardless of race and gender
How much longer will this silly label be used against mainstream common sense thinking until it starts to backfire?