Only Here for Attachments said: Informed mostly by memes and social media videos

Values entertainment and edginess over substance and actual policy

Wants the federal government to persecute or actively impede groups they don't like

Wants to restore purity to the country/region/state/city Click to expand...

-can be said for both sides-can be said for both sides-can be said for both sides-not about purity but national identity (which is perfectly ok to have). No one would question a local of Zimbabwe's desire to preserve his culture and national identity, and to expect visitors and immigrants to his country to respect it if they decide to live or visit there, rather than try to carve out some ghetto that resembles the shithole they came from. It's only in places like Europe and majority white societies where asking for that same common courtesy is considered far right, somehow intolerant, and something-phobic. I'm an immigrant in a western country and I do my best to assimilate with this country's values as best I can... I'm still proud of and love the country I was born in but I don't want to contribute to creating the same corrupt shithole here that they have going on back there, and I expect immigrants to this country to come with the same mentality or just stay in the shithole they're in. If this makes me far right then so be it.