Opinion What does "FAR RIGHT" mean to you?

Serious question, and I ask because I feel this word has lost all it's meaning, when someone would say "far right" 20 years ago, I pictured Edward Norton's character in American History X. I imagine dudes that are holding clan rallies and pushing for black people to drink from different fountains and sit at the back of the bus, etc... like literally swastika tattoos.

When someone tells me that someone is far right today in 2024, I just imagine a person that:

-knows the biological difference between a man and a woman
-believes that their country's government should have some control over who enters it's borders
-wants everyone to be treated equally regardless of race and gender


How much longer will this silly label be used against mainstream common sense thinking until it starts to backfire?
 
Another cracking thread for the WR. This might be the pinnacle
 
alt_right_rally.jpg
FL_TrumpsAmericanCarnage_SignatureImage-1920-1.jpg
YDPTV4EJJJN6LAPETFSUUJXTOU.jpg
00Charlottesville-1-videoSixteenByNine3000.jpg

These guys.
 
Project 2025 supporters and those to the right of them.

Anyone who supports the goon that tried to overthrow a fair election is also a far right loony.
 
Any official that has ever voted for or started a war is far right.
 
Koro_11 said:
Serious question, and I ask because I feel this word has lost all it's meaning, when someone would say "far right" 20 years ago, I pictured Edward Norton's character in American History X. I imagine dudes that are holding clan rallies and pushing for black people to drink from different fountains and sit at the back of the bus, etc... like literally swastika tattoos.

When someone tells me that someone is far right today in 2024, I just imagine a person that:

-knows the biological difference between a man and a woman
-believes that their country's government should have some control over who enters it's borders
-wants everyone to be treated equally regardless of race and gender


How much longer will this silly label be used against mainstream common sense thinking until it starts to backfire?
Being a libertarian these days is “far right”, and this is deeply ironic given the socialist roots of most “far right” and “fascist” movements.
 
A term adopted by the technocrats to quell dissent and/or instill fear by evoking images of Mussolini and Hitler.
 
Horiguchi'sEar said:
The pinnacle was the rittenhouse thread

TS to answer your question, far right is used whenever the globalists need to scare Americans, (etc*) away from nationalism
I've been told using the word "globalist" is racist and therefore makes you far right.
 
  • Informed mostly by memes and social media videos
  • Values entertainment and edginess over substance and actual policy
  • Wants the federal government to persecute or actively impede groups they don't like
  • Wants to restore purity to the country/region/state/city
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
  • Informed mostly by memes and social media videos
  • Values entertainment and edginess over substance and actual policy
  • Wants the federal government to persecute or actively impede groups they don't like
  • Wants to restore purity to the country/region/state/city
-can be said for both sides
-can be said for both sides
-can be said for both sides
-not about purity but national identity (which is perfectly ok to have). No one would question a local of Zimbabwe's desire to preserve his culture and national identity, and to expect visitors and immigrants to his country to respect it if they decide to live or visit there, rather than try to carve out some ghetto that resembles the shithole they came from. It's only in places like Europe and majority white societies where asking for that same common courtesy is considered far right, somehow intolerant, and something-phobic. I'm an immigrant in a western country and I do my best to assimilate with this country's values as best I can... I'm still proud of and love the country I was born in but I don't want to contribute to creating the same corrupt shithole here that they have going on back there, and I expect immigrants to this country to come with the same mentality or just stay in the shithole they're in. If this makes me far right then so be it.
 
Has no meaning anymore. If you don't agree with dems your a far right Maga nut. If you don't agree with Republicans your a far left commie. Being labeled far right and far left have no more meaning.
 
