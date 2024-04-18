What does Arnold Allen need to do to FINALLY win the UFC FW Strap???

I really like this guy. He entered the UFC in June 2016 with a 9-1 record (his one loss being a UD) and seemed so very promising amassing a 10-0 record with 2 subs, 2 TKOS, and 6 UDs UNTIL he hit a wall named Max Holloway last April 2023 losing via UD and, most recently, Mosvar Evloev this past January 2024, again, losing by UD.



What in Your opinion My Sherbros and Shersisses does Arnold "Almighty" Allen need to do to get to the next level of His career and champiomship contention? New team? New coaches? Change of scenery? New techniques? What say You ??