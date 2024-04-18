What does Arnold Allen need to do to FINALLY get a shot at the UFC FW Strap???

I really like this guy. He entered the UFC in June 2016 with a 9-1 record (his one loss being a UD) and seemed so very promising amassing a 10-0 record with 2 subs, 2 TKOS, and 6 UDs UNTIL he hit a wall named Max Holloway last April 2023 losing via UD and, most recently, Mosvar Evloev this past January 2024, again, losing by UD.

What in Your opinion My Sherbros and Shersisses does Arnold "Almighty" Allen need to do to get to the next level of His career and champiomship contention? New team? New coaches? Change of scenery? New techniques? What say You ??
 
He's an interesting guy... Because he won so many fights in a row and had such a great record, but I don't know that I can name one thing that is special about him. One quality that is outstanding. Not that being well-rounded isn't super important, but is he great at anything?
Wouldn't out-strike Volk, Max or Ilia.
Wouldn't out-wrestle or grapple Movsar
Isn't BIGGER than anyone
Isn't the fastest guy...

Maybe he's just meant to be a gatekeeper

<Fedor23>

But I like him and will keep rooting for him.
 
He should've gotten Evloev as a 5 rounder. If he had, he would've won and would likely be fighting llia at UFC 304.

But now he should be asking for Emmett at 304. Beat him impressively then seek Ortega/Yair/Aljo, while the rest of the division knock each other off.

Unfortunately his lack of personality isn't going to have him at the front of the "title-shot-on-short-notice" line so it's an uphill battle for sure.
 
He won rounds against Holloway and Movsar. In the octagon.

Not many people can claim that.

So he must have some potential.

Seems strong late. Maybe he needs to attack sooner.

Also, to finally win the strap, he needs a title fight. I didn't want to miss that bandwagon. Thx.
 
Arnold Allen should go just go back in time and not fight Max Holloway, he wasn’t too bad in that Max fight either, it’s just Max has that GOAT chin and high output to rely on. He Could’ve gone the Topuria route and fought Josh Emmett for a titleshot. Dunno if he would’ve got past Volkanovski or even Josh Emmett though.
 
Last edited:
Same thing any UFC fighter needs to do to win the UFC title. Beat the reigning champion or win the vacant title if that happens to be the case.
 
His run in the UFC wasn't particularly impressive, before the Kattar fight, his best win was who? Sodiq Yusuff? A decision that was competitive and showed a lack of fight IQ, output and urgency by Allen. The Kattar and Hook fights were solid, I consider Hooker a can so whatever, Katter got injured in a freaky way in the 2nd but Allen was lighting him up, turns out Kattar has turned into a bit of a punching bag. He lost to Evloev in a controversial decision kinda but one thing I noticed was Evloev was always leading the dance and dictating, Allen had moments but was often trying to keep his head above water. Vs Holloway he put in a good performance but came up short, probably the best showing of Allen's skills though. What I noticed and have noticed prior, Allen lacks a strong jab, lacks a good lead hook, lacks combination punching unless he's wildly blitzing for a finish. For the most part the lead half of his body is pretty much just there in spirit while he relies on his explosive left hand and kicks 85% of the time. This made it really hard for him to be effective vs a high level striker like Max and he'd likely get slept for his vs Ilia and embarrassed by Volk. Really predictable and lacking some fundamentals.
 
Gotta LOVE the post-whoring fools who state the obvious. So disappointing. Especially the ones who have a similar start year as myself.
I greatly APPRECIATE those who have chosen to go the enlightened route and actually take time to think my question through and share an intelligent response.
 
Last edited:
It's especially egregious because if they had read more than just the title, they'd know you were asking about changes can he make in his routine or lifestyle.
 
