What does Arnold Allen need to do to FINALLY get a shot at the UFC FW Strap???

I really like this guy. He entered the UFC in June 2016 with a 9-1 record (his one loss being a UD) and seemed so very promising amassing a 10-0 record with 2 subs, 2 TKOS, and 6 UDs UNTIL he hit a wall named Max Holloway last April 2023 losing via UD and, most recently, Mosvar Evloev this past January 2024, again, losing by UD.



What in Your opinion My Sherbros and Shersisses does Arnold "Almighty" Allen need to do to get to the next level of His career and champiomship contention? New team? New coaches? Change of scenery? New techniques? What say You ??

His run in the UFC wasn't particularly impressive, before the Kattar fight, his best win was who? Sodiq Yusuff? A decision that was competitive and showed a lack of fight IQ, output and urgency by Allen. The Kattar and Hook fights were solid, I consider Hooker a can so whatever, Katter got injured in a freaky way in the 2nd but Allen was lighting him up, turns out Kattar has turned into a bit of a punching bag. He lost to Evloev in a controversial decision kinda but one thing I noticed was Evloev was always leading the dance and dictating, Allen had moments but was often trying to keep his head above water. Vs Holloway he put in a good performance but came up short, probably the best showing of Allen's skills though. What I noticed and have noticed prior, Allen lacks a strong jab, lacks a good lead hook, lacks combination punching unless he's wildly blitzing for a finish. For the most part the lead half of his body is pretty much just there in spirit while he relies on his explosive left hand and kicks 85% of the time. This made it really hard for him to be effective vs a high level striker like Max and he'd likely get slept for his vs Ilia and embarrassed by Volk. Really predictable and lacking some fundamentals.