What do you think this music video means?

Madmick
Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2005
- Messages
- 61,641
- Reaction score
- 25,739
Still looking forward to Miike Snow's follow-up to their terrific last album, iii, but I recently rewatched this video for the first time in years, and I remembered how much it baffled me. I think this may be as good as abstract art gets because I have no idea what the hell it is trying to say, if it's trying to say anything, and yet I still love it. It's so weird and fun and intriguing.
Here are the full lyrics to the song if you think that helps.
Here are the full lyrics to the song if you think that helps.
The waves are warm, the sun is out
The sea is full of agents
The car, the space between
The grains of sand, the automating
There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything
There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything
You say, isn't it hard
Paddling out? Paddling out?
You say, isn't it hard
Paddling out? Paddling out?
The rattle and the mating crowds
Are out here for the weekend
We had to take our clothes before
The sun was gone completely
I used to lie and think in clouds
Deciding which were queens and which were doves
And lines I throw myself are thin
Are shower curtain-thin
There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything
There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything
You say, isn't it hard
Paddling out? Paddling out?
" "....