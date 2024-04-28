What do you think this music video means?

Still looking forward to Miike Snow's follow-up to their terrific last album, iii, but I recently rewatched this video for the first time in years, and I remembered how much it baffled me. I think this may be as good as abstract art gets because I have no idea what the hell it is trying to say, if it's trying to say anything, and yet I still love it. It's so weird and fun and intriguing.


Here are the full lyrics to the song if you think that helps.
The waves are warm, the sun is out
The sea is full of agents
The car, the space between
The grains of sand, the automating

There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything
There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything

You say, isn't it hard
Paddling out? Paddling out?
You say, isn't it hard
Paddling out? Paddling out?

The rattle and the mating crowds
Are out here for the weekend
We had to take our clothes before
The sun was gone completely

I used to lie and think in clouds
Deciding which were queens and which were doves
And lines I throw myself are thin
Are shower curtain-thin

There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything
There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything

You say, isn't it hard
Paddling out? Paddling out?
" "....
It's about shallow cunts......

Edit but after a Google search it's about endeavoring to continue on ...... In life..

I enjoyed the sound scape going on in the background of the song......
 
The guy wakes up hungover and he's a drug dealer that dips into his own supply so he does a line of coke and a few LSD tabs and feels grrrrreat.

Then the DEA raid his house and he thinks they're taking him to space cause he's tripping so bad but he goes to prison.

The next part represents him trying to change face and become better but the judge throws the book at him.

Last scene he says fuck it and does the 8 ball he hid up his ass.
 
666 said:
The guy wakes up hungover and he's a drug dealer that dips into his own supply so he does a line of coke and a few LSD tabs and feels grrrrreat.

Then the DEA raid his house and he thinks they're taking him to space cause he's tripping so bad but he goes to prison.

The next part represents him trying to change face and become better but the judge throws the book at him.

Last scene he says fuck it and does the 8 ball he hid up his ass.
Yes the video was fun but mixing LSD and Cocaine isn't a great idea as the coke kicks you in and out of the trip.....
 
