What do you think this music video means?

The waves are warm, the sun is out

The sea is full of agents

The car, the space between

The grains of sand, the automating



There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything

There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything



You say, isn't it hard

Paddling out? Paddling out?

You say, isn't it hard

Paddling out? Paddling out?



The rattle and the mating crowds

Are out here for the weekend

We had to take our clothes before

The sun was gone completely



I used to lie and think in clouds

Deciding which were queens and which were doves

And lines I throw myself are thin

Are shower curtain-thin



There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything

There is someone here who laughs too hard at everything



You say, isn't it hard

Paddling out? Paddling out?

