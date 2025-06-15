Madmick
Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato (Upkick) No contest GIFSI'm borrowing the GIFs from @KazDibiase and his above thread to copy here for the sake of convenience to those voting.
Understandably this exchange drew a lot of attention:
The fight took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is that state's rule set for professional MMA for reference:
Interestingly, it makes no mention of upkicks to the head as a foul. So either it has not been updated, or more likely the UFC simply utilizes its own more specific rule set that naturally conforms to the state's regulations. Not my area of expertise. Nevertheless, I don't intend for the poll to be worried about stickling to rule set interpretations. I'm curious what Sherdoggers think would be the right thing to do, not necessarily the by-the-books thing to do, but it's up to you to vote according to what you think it is important.