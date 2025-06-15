I've seen a lot of opinion on Bellato being disqualified for trying to milk an injury. That is certainly a viable thing, but it shouldn't go without mentioning the potential DQ for the guy who did the foul. Some of y'all excuse the stupidest shit. Craig threw a kick he should have known was illegal, showed everyone he knew the guy was down, but he was too dumb to get the rules right.



And we still have these people complaining about fouls not being called enough because fighters get away with eye pokes and groin shots and cage grabs all day, but when you get presented with an actual foul, it's always straight to victim blaming.



I think Bellato's performance was horse shit. But I also realize that, because refs never deduct points, that a fighter either has to continue with the disadvantage of being fouled usually with no deduction to compensate, or try to do something to get some actual enforcement by the refs. I don't like milking, but this is symptomatic of a greater issue facing the sport, and one that fans know is wrong, but the second they get an opportunity to react to it, they go "But I need my fight entertainment to be more fighty and only fighty! Death to the ones who paused the fighty!" Sherdoggers disappoint, yet again.



I'm sure in time, more people will start pointing out Craig's fault in this. The poll already shows more "disqualify" Craig results than I thought it would have gotten last night, but damn, y'all really need to practice not having your initial reactions dominated by thoughtless emotion



*Edit* Looking at the options, I would have liked the ref to have the balls to call out Bellato on his acting, warn him that if the doctor feels he can continue, then Bellato can get into serious trouble and try to encourage a continuation, after which Craig gets at least 1 point deducted, cuz 2 is also on the table.