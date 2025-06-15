Rewatch What do you think the ruling should have been on the Paul Craig upkick?

What would your ruling have been?

  • Disqualification of Craig

    Votes: 12 30.0%

  • No Contest [i.e. they got it right]

    Votes: 7 17.5%

  • Point deduction of Craig, resume fight

    Votes: 8 20.0%

  • No point deduction of Craig, resume fight

    Votes: 4 10.0%

  • Other (possibly including a warning or infraction of Bellato for theatrics)

    Votes: 9 22.5%
  • Total voters
    40
Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato (Upkick) No contest GIFS

I'm borrowing the GIFs from @KazDibiase and his above thread to copy here for the sake of convenience to those voting.

giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


Understandably this exchange drew a lot of attention:


The fight took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is that state's rule set for professional MMA for reference:

Interestingly, it makes no mention of upkicks to the head as a foul. So either it has not been updated, or more likely the UFC simply utilizes its own more specific rule set that naturally conforms to the state's regulations. Not my area of expertise. Nevertheless, I don't intend for the poll to be worried about stickling to rule set interpretations. I'm curious what Sherdoggers think would be the right thing to do, not necessarily the by-the-books thing to do, but it's up to you to vote according to what you think it is important.
 
Anderson Silva would think that this is a loss for Paul Craig

Silva-upkick-on-Okami-ROTR_medium.gif
 
Under the current rules, a DQ would have been justified, though I think those rules should definitely be changed.

Upkicking should 100% be allowed as a legit defense / offense off of ones back.

And for Bellatos shitty acting performance, they should have given Craig a TKO win.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Under the current rules, a DQ would have been justified, though I think those rules should definitely be changed.

Upkicking should 100% be allowed as a legit defense / offense off of ones back.

And for Bellatos shitty acting performance, they should have given Craig a TKO win.
It's also a very human/reflex based reaction to being on your back with fists raining down on you. They need to change this rule immediately.
 
I've seen a lot of opinion on Bellato being disqualified for trying to milk an injury. That is certainly a viable thing, but it shouldn't go without mentioning the potential DQ for the guy who did the foul. Some of y'all excuse the stupidest shit. Craig threw a kick he should have known was illegal, showed everyone he knew the guy was down, but he was too dumb to get the rules right.

And we still have these people complaining about fouls not being called enough because fighters get away with eye pokes and groin shots and cage grabs all day, but when you get presented with an actual foul, it's always straight to victim blaming.

I think Bellato's performance was horse shit. But I also realize that, because refs never deduct points, that a fighter either has to continue with the disadvantage of being fouled usually with no deduction to compensate, or try to do something to get some actual enforcement by the refs. I don't like milking, but this is symptomatic of a greater issue facing the sport, and one that fans know is wrong, but the second they get an opportunity to react to it, they go "But I need my fight entertainment to be more fighty and only fighty! Death to the ones who paused the fighty!" Sherdoggers disappoint, yet again.

I'm sure in time, more people will start pointing out Craig's fault in this. The poll already shows more "disqualify" Craig results than I thought it would have gotten last night, but damn, y'all really need to practice not having your initial reactions dominated by thoughtless emotion

*Edit* Looking at the options, I would have liked the ref to have the balls to call out Bellato on his acting, warn him that if the doctor feels he can continue, then Bellato can get into serious trouble and try to encourage a continuation, after which Craig gets at least 1 point deducted, cuz 2 is also on the table.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Immediate firing of Rodolfo Bellato
That’s the right answer
First the herpes now this debacle
Make an example out of him, he sucks anyways
All he had to do was lay there and when the Dr comes over, say he can’t see or he is seeing double just like Aljo did
Instead he goes full brazzilian soap opera acting - why the fuck would he act like he’s scared ? I still don’t understand that tactic

He’s a cheater , fire him
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I've seen a lot of opinion on Bellato being disqualified for trying to milk an injury. That is certainly a viable thing, but it shouldn't go without mentioning the potential DQ for the guy who did the foul. Some of y'all excuse the stupidest shit. Craig threw a kick he should have known was illegal, showed everyone he knew the guy was down, but he was too dumb to get the rules right.

And we still have these people complaining about fouls not being called enough because fighters get away with eye pokes and groin shots and cage grabs all day, but when you get presented with an actual foul, it's always straight to victim blaming.

I think Bellato's performance was horse shit. But I also realize that, because refs never deduct points, that a fighter either has to continue with the disadvantage of being fouled usually with no deduction to compensate, or try to do something to get some actual enforcement by the refs. I don't like milking, but this is symptomatic of a greater issue facing the sport, and one that fans know is wrong, but the second they get an opportunity to react to it, they go "But I need my fight entertainment to be more fighty and only fighty! Death to the ones who paused the fighty!" Sherdoggers disappoint, yet again.

I'm sure in time, more people will start pointing out Craig's fault in this. The poll already shows more "disqualify" Craig results than I thought it would have gotten last night, but damn, y'all really need to practice not having your initial reactions dominated by thoughtless emotion
He could have laid there like Sterling did and none of this would be an issue
Instead, he basically ruined his career
 
Madmick said:
The fight took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is that state's rule set for professional MMA for reference:

Interestingly, it makes no mention of upkicks to the head as a foul.
The biggest confusion I have every time a situation happens like this is why people keep acting surprised that upkicks aren't their own specific situation that somehow makes people not grounded, just because both of them are.

CYojzlX.png


This is the rule. This has always been the rule. It's not like they made upkicks illegal when they hit a grounded opponent's head. They made kicks to the head of grounded fighters illegal and just didn't make an exception for upkicks. It's not an entirely new problem/situation. We can address the possibility of addressing this exception, but I am so confused as to why, every time this happens, people phrase it as if upkicks were specifically made illegal.
 
Vampire life said:
He could have laid there like Sterling did and none of this would be an issue
Instead, he basically ruined his career
<{MingNope}>
Haha, I see what you're doing there.


*edit* oh god, you're not being sarcastic. Holy shit. You're actually serious? Damn, I don't even know how to respond to that. Sterling was crucified for that shit. To this point, he's STILL a punchline that's used all the time and was used IN THIS THREAD before you even responded, mocking his acting performance.

Imagine walking into a room into a room after someone goes "HAHA, it's another Aljo!" and going "He should have been more like Aljo. No one laughed at that."

Comon, man.
 
Madmick said:

Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato (Upkick) No contest GIFS

I'm borrowing the GIFs from @KazDibiase and his above thread to copy here for the sake of convenience to those voting.

giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


Understandably this exchange drew a lot of attention:


The fight took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is that state's rule set for professional MMA for reference:

Interestingly, it makes no mention of upkicks to the head as a foul. So either it has no been updated, or more likely the UFC simply utilizes its own more specific rule set that naturally conforms to the state's regulations. Not my area of expertise. Nevertheless, I don't intend for the poll to be worried about stickling to rule set interpretations. I'm curious what Sherdoggers think would be the right thing to do, not necessarily the by-the-books thing to do, but it's up to you to vote according to what you think it is important.
FYI, the fact that it was an upkick is irrelevant in the eyes of the standard Unified Rules. Bellato was a grounded opponent by virtue of his knee being down and Paul kicked him in the head. Thus, it was a foul. The Rules make no distinction for when the kicker is also grounded... though they arguably should. But I digress.

I am fine with it being a No Contest I guess. The commissions have been playing fast and loose with the distinction between NC/DQ and what makes for an "intentional foul" for several years now. Did the perception of Bellato flopping help bring about the NC? Perhaps. I wouldn't have minded a DQ, either. As much as I don't like this part of the Rules, Craig still violated it blatantly and delivered a pretty significant blow that likely altered the fight.

Also, just to chum the waters, I saw someone throw out an interesting perspective last night that maybe Bellato didn't actually flop. They suggested that maybe what we saw was a delayed KO reaction a la Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza. Not sure I believe it, but I suppose it's possible especially for someone who's taken as much concussive damage as Bellato.

As an aside, not surprised Justin posted that. Him and the other fighters up in the lounge lost their shit watching the screen when the replay came on lmao
 
Illegal move. Pena hit 3 of those a week ago and got point taken away by Shaolin. This "couldn't" continue tho, so what can you do.

Should that be an illegal move, that's a whole different thing.
 
What Craig did was wrong obviously but what Bellato did was even worse imo, showed his character as a person as well with the blatantly fake acting.

Can call Craig a cheater all you want but what Bellato did is cheating as well as he is trying to cheat the system, glad it didn’t work out for him and he didn’t get rewarded for that shitty acting job
 
I see no reason for an either or situation. DQ Craig for the kick, and after watching the replay, DQ Bellato for unsportsmanship/faking a KO from a kick that hits him mostly on his trap.
 
