What do you think of your wife’s hair?

My wife is young,(in her early 30s). She is pale

Skinned with dark brown, almost black hair. She’s turned pretty gray in the last few years and she hates it. Always wants to color it, which I’m fine with- it’s her hair. But I’ve found myself liking the gray hair. I think it’s attractive too and compliments her youthful face.

What are fellow sherbros thoughts on their wife’s hair colors and styles?