What do you think of Jones' shoulder lock to Glover?

No idea why I thought of this

When JJ fought Glover in a title defense it was a really damn interesting matchup. Glover would even go on to win gold several years later

Ill never forget JJ hitting him with sort of a standing Mir Lock. It was immediate and not really a submission but he jerked the fuck out of his shoulder

Now I cant recall anyone else really trying this again. Even JJ. But it could've taken away a lot of his offense. Can't recall Glover speaking on it

P.s. Mobile site is running a decade or so old
 
Tito Tapped said:
I remember all the crying about how it was cheap 😂
If its well within the rules and used to win I dont think its cheap at all. Same could be said about Oblique kicks. People talk a lot of crap about them. For them to be cheap I think they would need to be banned first
 
CroCopsLHK said:
If its well within the rules and used to win I dont think its cheap at all. Same could be said about Oblique kicks. People talk a lot of crap about them. For them to be cheap I think they would need to be banned first
Cheap and illegal are two different things.

Cheap is something that is unimpressive to do, that no one wants to see a fight ended over. What makes the argument against oblique kicks even more heated is, not only does the fight end in an unspectacular, unsatisfying way, but it could be career ending for the victim.
 
Legal is what I think of it.

He did break his bone. I got good memory. His coach reported it.
 
I thought it was a good tactic, some people were complaining about it at the time lol, so cute.. this is supposed to be Ultimate Fighting, which is lost on too many people these days. Some guy yanked my shoulder, its hurts way less than a kimura or a keylock... but lets cry a thousand tears about it. Anyways pretty good move if you can pull it off correctly.
 
Stupid. He should have shoulder checked his face like the brilliant Conor McGregor went on to invent against Cowboy. Shows you how Jon was never really "ahead of the curve" like people suggest.
 
I got in a crazy fight during this event while at a house party of this girl I grew up withs new boyfriend. She told me I could come over and watch the fights and meet her boyfriend and all his friends (This girl was my neighbor for like 15 years) So I went over there and was socializing…I went into the back sunroom where everyone was smoking and struck up a convo with this girl…it was going well. I decide to ask for her number next thing I know this guy is all in my face saying “That’s my girl dog wtf are you doing” I only had a few mutual friends there who were in the other room watching the fights so I was in this room by myself

Unfortunately, the way the room was I was all the way backed into the wall with this guy in my face and he got too close-was talking too much shit and too wreckless…so even though I’m alone I got pissed especially since I couldn’t just leave since I was cornered so I see his fist clinch and I headbutt him-right hand, blast double, we smash into the wall made of glass and fall to the floor while the glass broke.
While this is happening I’m holding this guy down and since I’m the only person on my side in the room-I all the sudden feel stings on my back-turns out they were kicking me lol I realized they were superficial shots and I’d be alright but now I have to hold this guy in place and try to avoid getting the back of my head stomped in
So I put my head right next to his like I was telling him a secret while on top in full mount, that way if they kick my head they are also kicking their friends head.
Then I realized my shoe was untied and falling off so I tied my shoe and put it back on while in the middle of fighting one guy and defending myself from all the others.

That’s the difference of fight iq between the trained and untrained-I was at an extreme disadvantage but could gauge the danger correctly and had enough wherewithal and calmness to tie my own shoe while engaged in combat at the same time. I likely totally emasculated this poor guy. He shoulda just said hey bro that’s my gf and I woulda been cool but he had to get all in my face while I was in a corner.

Next thing I know I hear my name called and someone grabs me by the waist and just yanks me up off of the kid-thankfully it was my morbidly obese friend, got me out of there before I could really get jumped.

But yeah we got kicked out. The girl who invited me sent me a text later that night that just said “JonJon what the hell”

Later that summer her brother unfortunately committed suicide, so at the Funeral/Reception I saw all of these people and got to explain my side and apologize for the guys wall and he was just like
“It’s okay man we were drinking and all hyped up by the fights anyway Brittany says you are cool peoples so you’re good in my book”

I did get to watch the Jon fight just not at her house that night lol 🤣 will never forget that fight night-I realized us trained people were better than regular people at fighting but I never thought I’d be tying my shoe and controlling a guy on the ground at the same time.
 
I mean it would be shitty in practice or training but its a fight. Everything in the rules is what you use.
 
But the shoulder lock…it’s akin to the oblique kick but I guess since it’s a sub it’s a little bit more socially acceptable. Jon is a sociopath and is one of the only guys who constantly fought in that manner. It’s a shame because he really doesn’t need to fight that way-but he has utter contempt for his opponents in the cage. We never saw Anderson or GSP do that-in fact GSP gave up on arm barring Dan Hardy because Dan wouldn’t tap and he did not want to break his arm. I really should like GSP more.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
None of this happened <cruzshake>
 
HHJ said:
Cheap and illegal are two different things.

Cheap is something that is unimpressive to do, that no one wants to see a fight ended over. What makes the argument against oblique kicks even more heated is, not only does the fight end in an unspectacular, unsatisfying way, but it could be career ending for the victim.
To add, cheap can also be in the form of doing a fake touch of gloves in the beginning of a fight to get a quick strike in.
 
I thought it was nasty.

Both in a good and in a bad way.
 
I didnt get the uproar over it. Thought it was a pretty smart on the fly attempt. Glover wasn't minding his arm position and jon wrenched it.
 
