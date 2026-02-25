What do you think of Jones' shoulder lock to Glover?

I got in a crazy fight during this event while at a house party of this girl I grew up withs new boyfriend. She told me I could come over and watch the fights and meet her boyfriend and all his friends (This girl was my neighbor for like 15 years) So I went over there and was socializing…I went into the back sunroom where everyone was smoking and struck up a convo with this girl…it was going well. I decide to ask for her number next thing I know this guy is all in my face saying “That’s my girl dog wtf are you doing” I only had a few mutual friends there who were in the other room watching the fights so I was in this room by myselfUnfortunately, the way the room was I was all the way backed into the wall with this guy in my face and he got too close-was talking too much shit and too wreckless…so even though I’m alone I got pissed especially since I couldn’t just leave since I was cornered so I see his fist clinch and I headbutt him-right hand, blast double, we smash into the wall made of glass and fall to the floor while the glass broke.While this is happening I’m holding this guy down and since I’m the only person on my side in the room-I all the sudden feel stings on my back-turns out they were kicking me lol I realized they were superficial shots and I’d be alright but now I have to hold this guy in place and try to avoid getting the back of my head stomped inSo I put my head right next to his like I was telling him a secret while on top in full mount, that way if they kick my head they are also kicking their friends head.Then I realized my shoe was untied and falling off so I tied my shoe and put it back on while in the middle of fighting one guy and defending myself from all the others.That’s the difference of fight iq between the trained and untrained-I was at an extreme disadvantage but could gauge the danger correctly and had enough wherewithal and calmness to tie my own shoe while engaged in combat at the same time. I likely totally emasculated this poor guy. He shoulda just said hey bro that’s my gf and I woulda been cool but he had to get all in my face while I was in a corner.Next thing I know I hear my name called and someone grabs me by the waist and just yanks me up off of the kid-thankfully it was my morbidly obese friend, got me out of there before I could really get jumped.But yeah we got kicked out. The girl who invited me sent me a text later that night that just said “JonJon what the hell”Later that summer her brother unfortunately committed suicide, so at the Funeral/Reception I saw all of these people and got to explain my side and apologize for the guys wall and he was just like“It’s okay man we were drinking and all hyped up by the fights anyway Brittany says you are cool peoples so you’re good in my book”I did get to watch the Jon fight just not at her house that night lolwill never forget that fight night-I realized us trained people were better than regular people at fighting but I never thought I’d be tying my shoe and controlling a guy on the ground at the same time.