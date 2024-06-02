What do you think of Jailton Almeida?

He is the best wrestler/grappler of the division.

I still believe he could already be LHW champion.

Now he will always struggle against Blaydes and Aspinall.
 
Ares Black said:
I feel like he is already Top 5
Click to expand...
Yeah fr, Stipe should retire already, he's ranked No. 6 ahead of him, and for what? not winning a fight for 4 years and last fought 3 years ago and all the fighters he fought whether he won or lost against them, none of them are current active UFC fighters (except Arlovski whom gonna have his final fight this month)?
 
Yeah I think so but I don't think he will be champion or he can but it'll be difficult, he can be a LHW champion easily, he should drop to LHW now after he just got experience and power from HW division, that will benefit him a lot at LHW cause he will have speed advantage and be more faster.
 
Username Required LMAO said:
Yeah fr, Stipe should retire already, he's ranked No. 6 ahead of him, and for what? not winning a fight for 4 years and last fought 3 years ago and all the fighters he fought whether he won or lost against them, none of them are current active UFC fighters (except Arlovski whom gonna have his final fight this month)?
Click to expand...
Lol ur dumb
 
We coo him had me mad 🧀 when him took Lewis to di decision but i unnuhstand bro had to secure di bag fore he start climbing took di #Cardone10x route ting was a risky bet but ting paid off now he scrappin' for glory I rate it 💯

Him scrape Tommy A. Widda 45k in aboot 2 Rd bro power mad sus Jailton finna scoop di intercontinental belt and di heavyweight title next be first HW double champ watch
 
Once the Jones fiasco is over and they promote Aspinall to “real” heavyweight champion , it will be Tom vs Jailton
 
Captain Herb said:
I'm trying to get your shtick dude, maybe I'm too old already
Click to expand...
Ain't no schtick no gimmicks neither man just keepin' it a buck 💯

Canadan to English Translation:
I like him; however I was a bit disappointed with him taking Lewis to the decision. I get it though...the odds were just too enticing to pass up. Gotta make your money first before going for glory.

I honestly think he annihilates Aspinall and takes the IC belt off of him and becomes the unified champ soon. Aspinall obviously doesn't hit hard enough given his Power Kube score of 45k, which was 10% lower than that of a female Power Slap competitor.
 
Great grappler. He played with blaydes until he went full retard. He tends to shoot too far away though
He needs to mix it up with his striking more, like Glover did.
Glover became LHW champ with his grappling so I guess it's possible at HW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Which of the top 15 HW has the best chance in becoming UFC champion?
Replies
13
Views
522
michi972
M
BonesWinckleJones
Why JAILTON ALMEIDA is the slight favourite against curtis?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
BonesWinckleJones
BonesWinckleJones
svmr_db
Media Jailton Almeida is sad he missed out on interim title shot by losing to Curtis Blaydes
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,535
Messages
55,636,162
Members
174,865
Latest member
stryderzer0

Share this page

Back
Top