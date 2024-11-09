What do you think Jon Jones' price is to fight Aspinall?

MMA Gongshow

MMA Gongshow

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 20, 2007
Messages
360
Reaction score
78
If he gets through Stipe and we all know he's a massive favorite to do that, what do you think the UFC has to come up to dollar wise to have him fight Aspinall and put his record on the line? Everyone has a price and I'm sure Jones does too. Could $15 million guaranteed get him in there vs Aspinall? $20 million? It seems like such a no brainer to be the UFC International Fight Week main event for next year, unless they can convince Jon to have a quicker turnaround.
 
The bigger question is whether Jones values his ‘undefeated’ record more than tens of millions.

But if not, I’d say $20 million would get it done. He’d want to be paid a huge amount to take that ass whooping.
 
However much it will cost to pay someone to feed and bathe him for life after Aspinall turns him into a vegetable.
 
I think UFC ptobably already have a number in mind that they'll offer Jones to continue and fight Aspinall (if he beats stipe).

I still don't think Jones will go for it.

He has made noise about Pereira recently so.... I think THAT is a more likely fight at HW for Jones (and could serve as Pereira'a intro to HW).

I think Jones will ask for 20mill to fight Pereira for HW title (if he retains it against stipe etc) and I honestly think UFC might pay it.
Pereira is very much a UFC management favorite and if he could beat Jones at HW he'd enter a new level of stardom.
 
I don't think Elon Musk has enough money to get Jones to fight Aspinall.
 
joy2day said:
I don't think Elon Musk has enough money to get Jones to fight Aspinall.
Click to expand...
Every prize fighter has a price.


Dana just aint givin out that kinda money.
 
HHJ said:
Dana just aint givin out that kinda money.
Click to expand...
I don't think anyone is. Doubt the Saudis would pay enough. That is basically paying him to take an L, which at this point he will do almost anything to avoid. He's been ducking Aspinall publicly since the Pav/Tom fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheTribalQueef
Jon Jones is going to run right through stipe then call out Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
sfer1
sfer1
E
Aspinall shot himself in the foot, if he really wanted to fight Jones
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
snaportap21
S
K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Georges Hefner
Dana says Jones & Gane beat Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
3K
fjodor
fjodor
Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
tritestill
tritestill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,787
Messages
56,478,841
Members
175,247
Latest member
Someguy79

Share this page

Back
Top