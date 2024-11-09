What do you think Jon Jones' price is to fight Aspinall?

If he gets through Stipe and we all know he's a massive favorite to do that, what do you think the UFC has to come up to dollar wise to have him fight Aspinall and put his record on the line? Everyone has a price and I'm sure Jones does too. Could $15 million guaranteed get him in there vs Aspinall? $20 million? It seems like such a no brainer to be the UFC International Fight Week main event for next year, unless they can convince Jon to have a quicker turnaround.