Crime What do you think is going to happen to Donald Trump in the next seven months?

  • He'll be in jail.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • He'll be elected president.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • He'll flee the country.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • He'll go in hiding.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Although he's a convicted felon now, I think he's not going to jail. And eventually wins the election.

This is just noise and as soon as the noise dissipates it will be back normal again with him being President.

Who knows how long he'll be President for and how he will do. We'll just have to find out and see how things unfold.

(Feel free to give some suggestions in what should be on the poll.)

CoverStory-STORY_cuneo_trump.jpg
 
