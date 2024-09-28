What do you miss most from your childhood?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I miss the innocence and being absolutely ignorant of things. I felt less self-conscious as a child.
Just very oblivious of the hardship of life.
Specific things, I miss making tunnels out of the snow banks.
I miss my grandma making us food. She was a great cook.
Love recess during grade school. It was just so much fun, so many funny memories.
