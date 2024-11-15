  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What do you look for in a forum?

Seeing how people have been unhappy with some of the recent changes like forum layout and the constant ads everywhere. What do you guys look for? Is aesthetics, layout, people or something else? This the only social media I use so I don't think I can even answer it. Initially I visited the site to get the play by play of the fights but after a while I stumbled onto the forums and that's really why I get on. Curious to hear what you guys look for.
 
Good convo, cute smile, i like some jiggles, titties and a thick ass too
 
Good convo, cute smile, i like some jiggles, titties and a thick ass too
I got ya bruv

iu
 
One that doesn't ban me for making fun of other races and lispy types. Sherdog has gone soft over the years but still the best game in town.
 
I want the hghest reaction score somebody as earned in his first week of sheer dog
 
One that doesn't ban me for making fun of other races and lispy types. Sherdog has gone soft over the years but still the best game in town.
YEssir i'm new with a foul tongue but she dog hasn't done anything about it yet
 
