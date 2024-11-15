What do you look for in a forum?

Seeing how people have been unhappy with some of the recent changes like forum layout and the constant ads everywhere. What do you guys look for? Is aesthetics, layout, people or something else? This the only social media I use so I don't think I can even answer it. Initially I visited the site to get the play by play of the fights but after a while I stumbled onto the forums and that's really why I get on. Curious to hear what you guys look for.