What do you guys think of MVP vs Adesanya?

I know MVP wants to go back to 170 but I think this would be an interesting fight.

I admit the fight has a very good chance of being boring. Izzy may very well go back to his point fighting style that kept him champion during the pandemic years. but then you see the potential of it turning into a hell of a fight looking like something out of the street fighter video games.

I wouldnt mind it. both guys are going nowhere in their divisions currently.
 
they are friends so they wouldn't fight, I think MVP would win that though, adesanya been getting hit by straight shots a lot like against sean and imavov which are MVP's specialty, MVP also maintained his speed better at this point in his career
 
hernandez vs adesanya. let adesanya get wrestle fucked for 15 or 25 minutes.
 
MVP said after his last win that he had trouble celebrating cause it was tough for him seeing Izzy lose. They seem pretty tight, don't think they're fighting.
 
Sycho Sid said:
2 counter strikers with little grappling is not a recipe for an exciting fight
Think of the crazy emotes they could do though

Michael-Page.jpg

urn-publicid-ap-org-21f8b9e32d1e442fad7b294cf791c305Australia_UFC_234_47301.jpg
 
No thanks. Would be an uneventful fight and have zero implications for the division. What's the point?

Izzy-Fluffy
MVP-Colby
 
They are friends. He’ll Adesanya little brother and MVP are friends. There is no way they fight

IMG_5310.jpeg
 
Now, MVP. Five years ago Izzy. They would just dance with one another as other posters have already mentioned.
 
