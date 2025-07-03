What do you guys think about Craig Jones?

One of the best No Gi BJJers in the world and the most famous guy in grappling. Was in Volks corner in his fights against Islam and was in JDM's corner vs Belal. He claims he solved the UFC's wrestling problem.

 
I like Craig and have huge respect for his skills, but he probably rubs many people the wrong way with his trolling.

Allegedly he is not allowed to corner in the UFC anymore.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
I like Craig and have huge respect for his skills, but he probably rubs many people the wrong way with his trolling.

Allegedly he is not allowed to corner in the UFC anymore.
Craig Jones would be a great Dana replacement, it’s already a circus anyway
 
Craig is a treasure and must be protected at all costs
 
Craig is a great character for the sport of BJJ and it will be interesting to see how he does now that he is working with the biggest BJJ promoter Flo to help grow the sport.

as for what he does for mma its interesting to see how he is teaching counter grappling.
 
He mildly annoys me at how hard he tries to be funny and edgy, and when he’s outside of Bjj circles he is really awkward and uncomfortable, like on Rogans podcast. Other than that he is so good and I wish he had the motivation to compete at the top again
 
Smato_rules said:
He mildly annoys me at how hard he tries to be funny and edgy, and when he’s outside of Bjj circles he is really awkward and uncomfortable, like on Rogans podcast. Other than that he is so good and I wish he had the motivation to compete at the top again
i've gotten the same feeling about him trying too hard a couple of times, and a few others when he's just come off as an arrogant douchebag... but there's also been plenty of things he's done that i found genuinely funny. he can be hilarious, just not always. at least to me, anyway.

i do think he's doing great things with CJI, the format is great and they're paying the athletes well, the first event was a huge success with the fans and there's a lot of hype for the second one.

also, the B Team youtube channel is a goldmine of technique and intense rolling of some very high level guys.
 
