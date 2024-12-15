What do you feel about the Covington/Buckley result? (POLL)

What do you feel about the Covington/Buckley result?

  • Colby's career is dead. GREAT!

    Votes: 12 28.6%

  • Should have let it go on so Colby could get beat on more

    Votes: 20 47.6%

  • Early stoppage, Cuck libtard soy doctor, Colby will be back!

    Votes: 10 23.8%
  • Total voters
    42
HHJ

HHJ

Is your name Israel Adesanya?
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
156,718
Reaction score
131,132
GettyImages-2190012657-1140x801.jpg
 
I wouldn't have mind if Joaquin destroyed Colby's face more. Colby still lost though so the colors on ol' glory brightened up a bit.
taraantino: Cinematography Appreciation ... : I Had Faith
 
MEAN357 said:
Colby got beat pillar to post and was going to get slept. They gave him a way out so he didn't have to get brutally KTFO'd in front of whatever closeted culture war grifters were in the front row
Click to expand...

Colby has never been slept and never will.

Granite chin.

And he was taking over with his wrestling.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Colby has never been slept and never will.

Granite chin.

And he was taking over with his wrestling.
Click to expand...
If one takedown after getting his ass kicked is "taking over" with his wrestling, then I guess Buckley punching Colby in the face afterwards means Buck was "taking it back" from Colby's wrestling.
tenor.gif


So looks like Buckley had all the momentum again and would have won.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
It was a very weak doctor stoppage
MMA is just becoming to soft now in this woke era, a bit of blood now and fights just get stopped

Colby was starting to take over his top control when he got the takedown was making Buckley as the lactic acid in his beach muscles was starting to gas him out

The woke liberal Refs and doctor in Tampa gave Buckley the win as they are still angry that Trump won, Colby didn't actually lose

Colby should appeal on basis of political bias
 
Im so happy. I doubt we will ever experience a Colby Covington fight week again. Whittaker and Max got deaded earlier this year so the JBG could bless us with this gift.

thank-you.gif
 
mangokush said:
It was a very weak doctor stoppage
MMA is just becoming to soft now in this woke era, a bit of blood now and fights just get stopped

Colby was starting to take over his top control when he got the takedown was making Buckley as the lactic acid in his beach muscles was starting to gas him out

The woke liberal Refs and doctor in Tampa gave Buckley the win as they are still angry that Trump won, Colby didn't actually lose

Colby should appeal on basis of political bias
Click to expand...
You're tripping. Randy Couture got stopped via the doctor by a very similar cut like 20 years ago. What do you mean MMA is becoming soft just now? Gash on the eyelid has always been a fight ender.
 
Was never really a fan of Colby's approach even though his cardio definitely got the job done more times than not.

That said, considering how slow he looked in R1, I have no desire to watch him turn into the next Tony Ferguson.
 
