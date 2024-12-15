What do you feel about the Covington/Buckley result? (POLL)

Colby would've won if not cut.
He was drowning Buckley and Buckley slowed tremendously.
Colby got beat pillar to post and was going to get slept. They gave him a way out so he didn't have to get brutally KTFO'd in front of whatever closeted culture war grifters were in the front row
If one takedown after getting his ass kicked is "taking over" with his wrestling, then I guess Buckley punching Colby in the face afterwards means Buck was "taking it back" from Colby's wrestling.Colby has never been slept and never will.
Granite chin.
And he was taking over with his wrestling.
You're tripping. Randy Couture got stopped via the doctor by a very similar cut like 20 years ago. What do you mean MMA is becoming soft just now? Gash on the eyelid has always been a fight ender.It was a very weak doctor stoppage
MMA is just becoming to soft now in this woke era, a bit of blood now and fights just get stopped
Colby was starting to take over his top control when he got the takedown was making Buckley as the lactic acid in his beach muscles was starting to gas him out
The woke liberal Refs and doctor in Tampa gave Buckley the win as they are still angry that Trump won, Colby didn't actually lose
Colby should appeal on basis of political bias