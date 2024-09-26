You are in bed and in that place where you just about to drift off to sleep.You are suddenly made alert by a mosquito that buzzes right past your ear, so close it seems like she was deliberately buzzing the tower, and taunting you.What do you do? (I did not know this is such a popular topic that there would be so many memes and literature on it)- ignore it. Continue on to sleep and if it sucks your blood, oh well.- get up. Turn all lights on and try and find and kill it.- pull all sheets over your body and head and sleep under the tent hoping that protects youWhat i do, and did last night, was take my one leg out from under the sheets and leave it out, as i fall asleep, hoping she takes that and not my face. I cannot stand having sheets over my head, so that is not really an option for me.