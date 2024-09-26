What do you do?

C

ChosenOne

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
842
Reaction score
1,343
You are in bed and in that place where you just about to drift off to sleep.

You are suddenly made alert by a mosquito that buzzes right past your ear, so close it seems like she was deliberately buzzing the tower, and taunting you.

What do you do? (I did not know this is such a popular topic that there would be so many memes and literature on it)

- ignore it. Continue on to sleep and if it sucks your blood, oh well.
- get up. Turn all lights on and try and find and kill it.
- pull all sheets over your body and head and sleep under the tent hoping that protects you

What i do, and did last night, was take my one leg out from under the sheets and leave it out, as i fall asleep, hoping she takes that and not my face. I cannot stand having sheets over my head, so that is not really an option for me.

images


images


Why Mosquitos Sing Near Your Ears and How You Can Avoid it

 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
I hope this topic is treated with the seriousness it deserves as one of the most compelling questions of our time.
 
I'll be straight up. I don't like this thread.
 
I immediately decided to not be poor anymore and buy screens... In the moment, I silently wait for the next pass and with the accuracy of cupid I rain down arrows in the form of my hand to dispatch of my would be sanguine parasite...
 
ChosenOne said:
What i do, and did last night, was take my one leg out from under the sheets and leave it out, as i fall asleep, hoping she takes that and not my face.
Click to expand...

Thinly veiled 'I have aids' thread
 
Mosquitoes are attracted to light so just find a light source and wait for it to come to you and smash it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,137
Messages
56,241,578
Members
175,123
Latest member
bigmanyeah12345

Share this page

Back
Top