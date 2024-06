Useless piece of tin for guys who can't actually win the big one, but need an ego boost.



It's like a T-shirt that says "I'm Tough! My Mom Told Me So!"



It's kind of embarrassing, actually. I wouldn't want it if I was a fighter. Shit's lame as fuck. Maybe if they had a separate set of rules for it, like just standing and banging with no take downs or whatever, but as it is, it's just a consolation prize.