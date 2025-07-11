What do I do if I feel like I'm fighting "out of style"

In boxing I was an infighter who would close the distance and put together some pretty nasty combinations which fits my build better but everytime I spar in MMA striking I find myself not doing that as consistently I find myself moving backwards and around more try to go in and out on distance I think this is because in mma having a boxing background gives me more of a footwork advantage but should I be worried?
 
Maybe try a different approach sometimes and see how it goes? If the out, movement approach is working well then carry on, but maybe some rounds or some days try being on the inside and emulating your boxing style more. And bridge the gap, so you're using your movement to get out, but when the opportunity is there going on the inside, so you're still using it, if you feel those inside combinations are one of your strengths.
 
