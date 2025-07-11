What do I do if I feel like I'm fighting "out of style"

godhatesacoward
In boxing I was an infighter who would close the distance and put together some pretty nasty combinations which fits my build better but everytime I spar in MMA striking I find myself not doing that as consistently I find myself moving backwards and around more try to go in and out on distance I think this is because in mma having a boxing background gives me more of a footwork advantage but should I be worried?