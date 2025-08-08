What division is currently the best in the UFC????

Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 883
- Reaction score
- 1,315
Lightweight has always been the premier division in the UFC, but with Islam's departure (assuming he doesn't return) and older stars like Holloway, Gaethje and Charles either aging out or moving past their primes,
I'm going to say WW.
You now have Islam, Jack, with Belal, Shavkat, Garry, Brady and a whole host of up and comers nipping at their heels. It feels like there's a lot of life (and talent) in that division currently.
HW and LHW suck. MW has a few decent contenders (Imavov, Barralho) and the lower weight classes are always exciting. Very curious to see what Topuria's run at LW will look like.
What are your thoughts?
I'm going to say WW.
You now have Islam, Jack, with Belal, Shavkat, Garry, Brady and a whole host of up and comers nipping at their heels. It feels like there's a lot of life (and talent) in that division currently.
HW and LHW suck. MW has a few decent contenders (Imavov, Barralho) and the lower weight classes are always exciting. Very curious to see what Topuria's run at LW will look like.
What are your thoughts?