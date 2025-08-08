  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What division is currently the best in the UFC????

Lightweight has always been the premier division in the UFC, but with Islam's departure (assuming he doesn't return) and older stars like Holloway, Gaethje and Charles either aging out or moving past their primes,

I'm going to say WW.

You now have Islam, Jack, with Belal, Shavkat, Garry, Brady and a whole host of up and comers nipping at their heels. It feels like there's a lot of life (and talent) in that division currently.

HW and LHW suck. MW has a few decent contenders (Imavov, Barralho) and the lower weight classes are always exciting. Very curious to see what Topuria's run at LW will look like.

What are your thoughts?
 
