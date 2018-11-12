Crime What did the cops do wrong today. Vol. 2

Just an omnibus repository for the numerous threads on police action around the country.
 
Ah so now their guns work during a mass shooting..

They planned on turning the Brother into Sara Baartmaan. Kill him and display him in a german curio cabinet.

I hope he sues that city broke.
 
Well this doesnt belong here, but I dont wanna flood the OT thread with thread worthy topics (@Kafir-kun)

https://www.theatlantic.com/politic..._content=20181109&silverid=MzEwMTkwMTQ5NDkxS0

A Narcotics Officer Ends His War on Drugs
"Kevin Simmers locked up hundreds of drug users—including his own daughter—while the opioid epidemic raged. Now he wants 24-hour treatment on demand."

Long story short, a narcotics cops daughter ODed and died from heroin. This is actually a pretty good read. The war on drugs is working wonders for us.
 
sniper said:
Well this doesnt belong here, but I dont wanna flood the OT thread with thread worthy topics (@Kafir-kun)

https://www.theatlantic.com/politic..._content=20181109&silverid=MzEwMTkwMTQ5NDkxS0

A Narcotics Officer Ends His War on Drugs
"Kevin Simmers locked up hundreds of drug users—including his own daughter—while the opioid epidemic raged. Now he wants 24-hour treatment on demand."

Long story short, a narcotics cops daughter ODed and died from heroin. This is actually a pretty good read. The war on drugs is working wonders for us.
Click to expand...
Wow, the ultimate 'got mine, fuck you' story. This guy was just fine and dandy ruining peoples lives and getting a big fat chub shaking people down on the war on drugs but now that its effected HIS life, we need IMMEDIATE CHANGE!

fucking joke. fuck that guy.
 
deadshot138 said:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...ed-police-officer-responding-shooting-n935311

Couldn’t pay me enough to be an armed security guard because of situations like this. I dunno much of the details but if you’re on a shooting scene and you have a gun, you’re likely getting capped if you’re not a uniformed police officer. Armed guards are also criminally underpaid.
Click to expand...

This should be its own thread and highlights how black people are viewed. We have an example of a good guy with a gun gunned down for being black...
 
SaiWa said:
This should be its own thread and highlights how black people are viewed. We have an example of a good guy with a gun gunned down for being black...
Click to expand...
waiting for them to 'investigate' the shooting by finding a few ounces of weed at his house...
 
SaiWa said:
This should be its own thread and highlights how black people are viewed. We have an example of a good guy with a gun gunned down for being black...
Click to expand...
It is, or was at least. I'd like to think (probably bad choice of words as I'd really like for this to have not happened in the first place) that it was either a terrible judgement call by the officer or possibly bad communication from the dispatcher that led to this. But, I can't ignore the possibility that the security guard's race could have played a role in the officer's decision making process (or lack thereof). Extremely unfortunate event, and we'll never really know (100%) why he decided to shoot, but I'm not going to just assume he was shot for being black. The conversation can be productive, but that line of thinking isn't helpful, imo.
 
Roaming East said:
Wow, the ultimate 'got mine, fuck you' story. This guy was just fine and dandy ruining peoples lives and getting a big fat chub shaking people down on the war on drugs but now that its effected HIS life, we need IMMEDIATE CHANGE!

fucking joke. fuck that guy.
Click to expand...

The drug war really wasn't what killed his daughter. He locked her up after she punched her step mom. That was really the big mistake that sent her down the wrong path.
 
SaiWa said:
This should be its own thread and highlights how black people are viewed. We have an example of a good guy with a gun gunned down for being black...
Click to expand...
It was its own thread. Got merged by nazi mods.
 


U.S. NEWS
Gunman in Black Friday shooting remains at large, Alabama police say
A 21-year-old man first thought to be the shooter and who was killed by a police officer was not the suspect after all, investigators said

Nov. 23, 2018 / 9:10 PM PST
By Amanda Covarrubias

At least one suspect remains at large in a Black Friday mall shooting in Alabama after a police officer killed a 21-year-old man authorities mistakenly thought was the gunman.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...ting-remains-large-alabama-police-say-n939601

<1>
 
sniper said:


U.S. NEWS
Gunman in Black Friday shooting remains at large, Alabama police say
A 21-year-old man first thought to be the shooter and who was killed by a police officer was not the suspect after all, investigators said

Nov. 23, 2018 / 9:10 PM PST
By Amanda Covarrubias

At least one suspect remains at large in a Black Friday mall shooting in Alabama after a police officer killed a 21-year-old man authorities mistakenly thought was the gunman.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...ting-remains-large-alabama-police-say-n939601

<1>
Click to expand...

I wonder when we will find out that emantics cousin had been caught smoking marijuana in 2014 one time.

This soldier got snuffed out and theres only one reason I can think of for that.
 
Supervisory officer in Broward Sheriffs Department wearing a QAnon patch on his tactical gear while on duty and doing a photo op with the VPOTUS.

Totally normal shit.


 
Not a good year for "good guys with guns."

 
when will people realize that you only call the police when you want someone shot? if your boy is having a seizure, DONT CALL THE COPS. If your gf locks you out of the house DONT CALL THE COPS.
only call the cops after everything has calmed down to normal and you need an official party to carry away the body or take the statement.
 
This just happened in Seattle last month.

Right or wrong?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International As police lose the war on crime in South Africa, private security companies step in
Replies
1
Views
194
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,389
Messages
55,077,033
Members
174,595
Latest member
El Casualito

Share this page

Back
Top