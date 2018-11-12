deadshot138
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...ed-police-officer-responding-shooting-n935311
Couldn’t pay me enough to be an armed security guard because of situations like this. I dunno much of the details but if you’re on a shooting scene and you have a gun, you’re likely getting capped if you’re not a uniformed police officer. Armed guards are also criminally underpaid.
