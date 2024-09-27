What did Russias systematic doping mean for martial arts?

Lord Pyjamas
I truly believe I nailed it this time!That picture proves his innocence beyond a doubt yes
Great thread!
Man from that first sentence I thought this was going to be an inspirational post! Though I guess it still is depending on how you look at it...Nothing stops a man on steroids from eating too much ice cream. You can train like crazy, enough so that a 10,000 calorie a day diet is what you need to maintain weight in camp, enough so that you're a phenomenal athlete, but if you eat 11,000 calories a day you'll still have dad bod. Especially if you fight at heavyweight and don't need to cut that dad bod.
Fedor enjoys his sacks and treats but that back is fucking massive and T H I C CIt meant the birth of the ideal make body.
That is how I look dancing!Only doping Fedor does is that delicious yet vicious vodka.
My man is sloshed out of his mind, but why the heck does it look like he's about to unleash the gnarliest roundhouse kick ever lmaoOnly doping Fedor does is that delicious yet vicious vodka.
"And then I said that man must be eliminated. Shōryūken!"My man is sloshed out of his mind, but why the heck does it look like he's about to unleash the gnarliest roundhouse kick ever lmao
Better than investing in these guys:Russia isn't going to waste their resources on a podunk sport like MMA where national glory is not on the line. They focus mostly on prestigious things like Olympic Wrestling.
Imagine Russia wasting time and resources on a fighter making 10/10 on Dana Whites Contender Series
"10 more years, and our Vlad here is going to be making 100k show and 100k win money!"
Yeah, they managed to find the most retarded citizens in America.Better than investing in these guys:
Right-wing influencers were duped to work for covert Russian operation, US saysAn indictment alleges a media company linked to six conservative influencers — including Tim Pool, Dave Rubin and Benny Johnson — was secretly funded by Russian state media employees.apnews.com
Yeah that went nowhere fast?Man from that first sentence I thought this was going to be an inspirational post! Though I guess it still is depending on how you look at it...
I mean I understood his point. It's just the first sentence was so wild I was almost sure it was going to be satire of some sort. LolYeah that went nowhere?
Now that is something I can get behind!I mean I understood his point. It's just the first sentence was so wild I was almost sure it was going to be satire of some sort. Lol
"Nothing stops a man on steroids from eating too much ice cream. He will eat it to his heart's content and only ever benefit. And NO ONE will get in his way! You, too......"