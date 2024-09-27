What did Russias systematic doping mean for martial arts?

Nothing stops a man on steroids from eating too much ice cream. You can train like crazy, enough so that a 10,000 calorie a day diet is what you need to maintain your lean weight in camp, enough so that you're a phenomenal athlete, but if you eat 11,000 calories a day you'll still have dad bod. Especially if you fight at heavyweight and don't need to cut that dad bod.
 
Only doping Fedor does is that delicious yet vicious vodka.

Nothing. You are dumb if you think there is state sponsored MMA doping in Russia. Nobody cares about MMA enough in the gov.
 
JBJ was here said:
Nothing stops a man on steroids from eating too much ice cream. You can train like crazy, enough so that a 10,000 calorie a day diet is what you need to maintain weight in camp, enough so that you're a phenomenal athlete, but if you eat 11,000 calories a day you'll still have dad bod. Especially if you fight at heavyweight and don't need to cut that dad bod.
Man from that first sentence I thought this was going to be an inspirational post! Though I guess it still is depending on how you look at it...
 
Russia isn't going to waste their resources on a podunk sport like MMA where national glory is not on the line. They focus mostly on prestigious things like Olympic Wrestling.

Imagine Russia wasting time and resources on a fighter making 10/10 on Dana Whites Contender Series

"10 more years, and our Vlad here is going to be making 100k show and 100k win money!"
The Siege said:
Russia isn't going to waste their resources on a podunk sport like MMA where national glory is not on the line. They focus mostly on prestigious things like Olympic Wrestling.

Imagine Russia wasting time and resources on a fighter making 10/10 on Dana Whites Contender Series

"10 more years, and our Vlad here is going to be making 100k show and 100k win money!"
Better than investing in these guys:
apnews.com

Right-wing influencers were duped to work for covert Russian operation, US says

An indictment alleges a media company linked to six conservative influencers — including Tim Pool, Dave Rubin and Benny Johnson — was secretly funded by Russian state media employees.
I actually believe Fedor was such a great that nothing about it really matters.
Him and Jones would be tearing things up even without the drugs.
They are just special athletes!
One a bit more of a piece of shit and lacking some Ice cream.
 
GiganticMeat said:
Man from that first sentence I thought this was going to be an inspirational post! Though I guess it still is depending on how you look at it...
Yeah that went nowhere fast?
10% calories plus actually is required for your body to build muscle for that stupid cunt!
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Yeah that went nowhere?
I mean I understood his point. It's just the first sentence was so wild I was almost sure it was going to be satire of some sort. Lol

"Nothing stops a man on steroids from eating too much ice cream. He will eat it to his heart's content and only ever benefit. And NO ONE will get in his way! You, too......"
 
GiganticMeat said:
I mean I understood his point. It's just the first sentence was so wild I was almost sure it was going to be satire of some sort. Lol

"Nothing stops a man on steroids from eating too much ice cream. He will eat it to his heart's content and only ever benefit. And NO ONE will get in his way! You, too......"
Now that is something I can get behind!
 
