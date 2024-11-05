What did Rich Franklin do so fundamentally bad against Anderson Silva?

To this day Rich Franklin still receives flack on the internet for how he defended against Anderson Silva's knees in the clinch in both of their fights. I have been hearing about this since I started following MMA, but I actually don't know what Rich Franklin was supposed to do. I don't train so I thought I would go to the Sherdog striking experts for their input.

Rich Franklin vs Anderson Silva

What did he do wrong?

What should he have done?
 
Basically- blocking knees with your arms is a terrible idea. You should fight into a better position upstairs while smothering their hips so they can’t swang and bang those knees
 
Rich should have tried to hug Anderson to close that distance in the plum. Instead he allowed Anderson to set the distance and just tried blocking rather than preventing.

Easier said than done of course, when you're talking about one of the most savage strikers the sport has ever seen unloading on you.
 
Those online experts would
1) shrug prime AS off
2) trip him
3) painful bearhug
4) swept the other leg when he throws a knee
5) elbow and kneed him with a opening
6) knee to stomach into power bomb
7) filled the room with upercuts
8) touch with the jab so he can not come close

They did it to little Timey in training many times so they sure would make it work vs Andy
 
