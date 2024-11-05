What did Rich Franklin do so fundamentally bad against Anderson Silva?

Chomsky Honk
To this day Rich Franklin still receives flack on the internet for how he defended against Anderson Silva's knees in the clinch in both of their fights. I have been hearing about this since I started following MMA, but I actually don't know what Rich Franklin was supposed to do. I don't train so I thought I would go to the Sherdog striking experts for their input.
