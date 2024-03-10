What did Della Maddalena think to call out Shavkat (bad matchup)?

Its not a bad matchup for JDM. Shavkat's ground game is fantastic, but his takedown game is not the best. In fact its not that great at all.



Plus he has absolutely terrible boxing defense, bordering on no boxing defence whatsoever. Zero head movement and he relies on his height and length to keep him safe far too often, and it will catch up to him one day.



And Jack has the best boxing in the division.



Idiot Shertards need to stop being blinded by undefeated records. Shavkat is not invincible and he has looked quite beatable at numerous points throughout his career.



JDM vs Shavkat is a winnable fight for both guys, make no mistake.