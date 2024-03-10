What did Della Maddalena think to call out Shavkat (bad matchup)?

Unheralded Truth
Yeah, it was a beautiful KO to turn it all around. But prior to that he just showed everybody that a 5'10" guy with short reach is able to control him.
Shavkat would have smothered him even more, also has longer limbs to find submissions and reacts faster to any movement on the ground. As we have seen in his fights.
Also, Shavkat wouldn't even necessarily try to go there because he's so comfortable in the stand-up. So yeah, I'm trying to understand why Jack would like that fight. He's doomed.
