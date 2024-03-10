What did Della Maddalena think to call out Shavkat (bad matchup)?

Yeah, it was a beautiful KO to turn it all around. But prior to that he just showed everybody that a 5'10" guy with short reach is able to control him.

Shavkat would have smothered him even more, also has longer limbs to find submissions and reacts faster to any movement on the ground. As we have seen in his fights.

Also, Shavkat wouldn't even necessarily try to go there because he's so comfortable in the stand-up. So yeah, I'm trying to understand why Jack would like that fight. He's doomed.
 
KDM probably knows it's his quickest path to title. Shavkat is mostly standup which is JDM's preference. Who else can he fight to earn a title? Colby? Will never accept anything soon or against a top WW. Belal? Maybe would but seems to be waiting for title shot. Shavkat seems like the only open path for a title right now.
 
Its not a bad matchup for JDM. Shavkat's ground game is fantastic, but his takedown game is not the best. In fact its not that great at all.

Plus he has absolutely terrible boxing defense, bordering on no boxing defence whatsoever. Zero head movement and he relies on his height and length to keep him safe far too often, and it will catch up to him one day.

And Jack has the best boxing in the division.

Idiot Shertards need to stop being blinded by undefeated records. Shavkat is not invincible and he has looked quite beatable at numerous points throughout his career.

JDM vs Shavkat is a winnable fight for both guys, make no mistake.
 
