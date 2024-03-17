What did BJM screw up worse? His sh*tty scoring system or raising his failson?

So Ron McCarthy, BJM's son, was one of the judges who managed to score round 2 of the Dulgarian fight for Rodriguez. This was a laughably bad decision that could only occur through inter-generational retardation resulting from, I presume, incredible amounts of incest.

I will not go through why I think BJM's scoring system is not fit to be used as toilet paper. Instead I'm curious to see how you all saw this decision and his nepo judge son's implementation of the scoring criteria. Was it:

A. The wrong interpretation of a good scoring system?

B. The wrong interpretation of a terrible system?

C. The correct interpretation of a terrible system?

D. The correct interpretation of a good system?
 
blaseblase said:
If you have to leap to blaming him for something his son did he was probably a pretty good referee. Must be a slow news day and you thought using his name would get you more attention.
You're the only person in this thread who said anything one way or another about John McCarthy's career as a referee.

I didn't see the fight last night but this thread is about the scoring system Big John helped create, not his work as a ref.
 
Jujitsu reversals get scored under Ron McCarthy.
I've seen enough fights from his judging standpoint to know what he looks for.
He's a grappling favorite judge.
 
I might compile a list of shit scores he's put together if I get to my computer later. All I know off the top of my head is it would include scoring Dolidze and Imavov a draw, and giving Paddy the win over Gordon

Sticko said:
You're the only person in this thread who said anything one way or another about John McCarthy's career as a referee.

I didn't see the fight last night but this thread is about the scoring system Big John helped create, not his work as a ref.
I'll be honest, I have a major contention with how he reffed things which I feel came from his ego of having written scoring and reffing criteria, namely his ignoring fouls if he do deemed they weren't fouly 'enough' according to him
 
I don't think BJM has the sole credit for making the scoring system. I think he just helped create it. I don't know what exactly your gripe with it is, but are you sure BJM is responsible for it?
 
Iroh said:
I don't think BJM has the sole credit for making the scoring system. I think he just helped create it. I don't know what exactly your gripe with it is, but are you sure BJM is responsible for it?
To be honest as well the criteria of US scoring are so vague it that its always depended almost entirely on looking to precedent.

I kind of think the UFC especially prefer it that way.
 
moreorless87 said:
To be honest as well the criteria of US scoring are so vague it that its always depended almost entirely on looking to precedent.

I kind of think the UFC especially prefer it that way.
You mean like case law? How so?
 
Iroh said:
You mean like case law? How so?
I mean the crtieria only really list things which should be judged, they give very little guide as to how they should be judged against each other. Your basically having to look to previous judging to consider how different aspects are weighed against each other.

Compare that to say the Pride crtieria which give a much clearer guide as to how different things should be weighed, a near finish for example should always beat control.

Nothing is entirely objective of course and Pride did depend on precedent as well but less so than US judging does.
 
moreorless87 said:
I mean the crtieria only really list things which should be judged, they give very little guide as to how they should be judged against each other. Your basically having to look to previous judging to consider how different aspects are weighed against each other.

Compare that to say the Pride crtieria which give a much clearer guide as to how different things should be weighed, a near finish for example should always beat control.

Nothing is entirely objective of course and Pride did depend on precedent as well but less so than US judging does.
Isn't it clear that a near finish always beats control under these rules too?
 
beltran yelling at amorim to let go of the submission, then telling her to keep going after she let go was 10x worse
 
Iroh said:
Isn't it clear that a near finish always beats control under these rules too?
Its somewhat more weighed than it used to be but not nearly as clearly and I'd say if you have a fight were one fighter is controling the other on the ground for 4:50 but landing not very much then he nearly gets subbed in the last 10 secs he'll still probably win the round most of the time.
 
