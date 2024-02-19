What Country is Next to get its first ever UFC champion?

DDP beat Strickland in a very close and entertaining fight to become the first ever South African UFC champion and now Illia Topuria is the first champion for Spain and Georgia. What country is next to get it's first ever UFC champion?

HW options
Gane(France)
Spivac(Moldova)
Romanova(Moldova)
Rozenstruik(Suriname)

LHW options
Krylov(Ukraine)
Rakic(Austria/Serbia)
Oezdemir(Switzerland)

MW options
Vettori(Italy/Mordor)
Imavov(France)
Hermansson(Sweden/Norway)

WW options

Rakhmonov(Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan)


LW options
Tsarukyan(Armenia)
Fiziev(Kyrgyzstan/Azerbaijan)
benoît saint denis(France)

Edit 1: Kind of stopped at LW but will add the rest.

FW options
?
BW options
Vera(Ecuador)

FLY options
?

Feel free to list any picks I forgot. I put my pick for most likely per division in bold to become the first UFC champion for their country. France has the most options IMO to get their first ever UFC champion(not counting interm) in the next few years. My pick for next country to get their first champion is Rakhmonov for Uzbekistan cause I think he can get a title shot with one more win.

Edit 2: I totally forgot Vera is fighting O'malley, I think I'm changing my pick to Vera as I think his superior durability and O'malley's weak legs will be a factor again but even more in 5 rounds.
 
Shavkat or Arman
Maybe Benoit, but it's still a bit too early to tell for him
Yeah, those are my top 2 picks and Benoit is in a good position to jump up a lot in the rankings quickly. With a win he might have a shorter path to the title shot than Gane, especially considering the delays at HW.
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
Merab would be the second Georgian UFC champion unless you don't count Topuria.
Also Shavkat would be the second Kazakh champion (after Val) unless you count him as an Uzbek instead.

Anyway, from the list TS posted, yeah... Shavkat. Unless we count Chechnya as a separate country and you added Khamzat to the list.
 
Dionysian said:
Also Shavkat would be the second Kazakh champion (after Val) unless you count him as an Uzbek instead.

Anyway, from the list TS posted, yeah... Shavkat. Unless we count Chechnya as a separate country and you added Khamzat to the list.
I'm counting Russia as one but maybe shouldn't since borders have changed a bunch.
 
Shevchenko already nabbed a belt for Kyrgyzstan and Peru. Also, Fiziev is repping Azerbaijan these days.
 
Flyweight Amir Albazi is Iraqi isn't he? and ranked #2?

I had to look that one up. Not going to act like he came first to mind lol
 
aerius said:
Shevchenko already nabbed a belt for Kyrgyzstan and Peru. Also, Fiziev is repping Azerbaijan these days.
I'll add a /Azerbaijan I looked at his wiki and picked the country he lived in longest.
 
I know that Francis Ngannou was born in Cameroon, but he lived in France for a long while; are you not counting him for France?
 
josh3000 said:
I know that Francis Ngannou was born in Cameroon, but he lived in France for a long while; are you not counting him for France?
No, I'm not really counting him as French, limiting it to people who grew up in a country or culture longer in order to represent said country.
 
