What Country is Next to get its first ever UFC champion?

DDP beat Strickland in a very close and entertaining fight to become the first ever South African UFC champion and now Illia Topuria is the first champion for Spain and Georgia. What country is next to get it's first ever UFC champion?



HW options

Gane(France)

Spivac(Moldova)

Romanova(Moldova)

Rozenstruik(Suriname)



LHW options

Krylov(Ukraine)

Rakic(Austria/Serbia)

Oezdemir(Switzerland)



MW options

Vettori(Italy/Mordor)

Imavov(France)

Hermansson(Sweden/Norway)



WW options



Rakhmonov(Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan)





LW options

Tsarukyan(Armenia)

Fiziev(Kyrgyzstan/Azerbaijan)

benoît saint denis(France)



Edit 1: Kind of stopped at LW but will add the rest.



FW options

?

BW options

Vera(Ecuador)



FLY options

?



Feel free to list any picks I forgot. I put my pick for most likely per division in bold to become the first UFC champion for their country. France has the most options IMO to get their first ever UFC champion(not counting interm) in the next few years. My pick for next country to get their first champion is Rakhmonov for Uzbekistan cause I think he can get a title shot with one more win.



Edit 2: I totally forgot Vera is fighting O'malley, I think I'm changing my pick to Vera as I think his superior durability and O'malley's weak legs will be a factor again but even more in 5 rounds.