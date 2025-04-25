What cheap old beater car should I try to find?

Thinking about giving my car to my daughter. I work from home so I don't need to drive much, and when I do, I often use the wife's car.

However, I just won't feel like a man without owning my own car. Just in case the wife is gone I don't want to be trapped at home with no car.

And since it doesn't make sense for me to drop a bunch of money on something new that will hardly ever get driven, I've decided getting something 20 years old for like $2500 is the best solution.

So now the question is what kind of old beater should I look for?

Since I don't drive much, gas mileage isn't really that important, so maybe some big ass old truck is the answer.

Or I heard the old jeep Cherokees from the 90's are amazing, and I can take it off road and beat the shit out of it.

Old Toyotas and Hondas are pretty much out of the question, because of their stellar reputation they are always greatly overpriced on the used market.
 
How about those tiny import Japanese delivery vans? A step above a moped. Easy to fit in parking stalls.
 
Or their sports car version, the autozam.

images

Still 660cc.
 
I legit would love to have something like this. Probably a huge hassle to get one over here and registered though.

Suzuki-Carry-1991-1998.jpg
 
You should track down one of those old Pimp My Ride cars with a snow cone machine for an engine and goldfish in the tires
 
Last time I had to get a car, I did some research. A mechanic on youtube sold me on gettting a pontiac vibe. It's an american chasis but japanese insides. I got one for 3000, 2009, well under bluebook. Turned out the oil light came on the next day, I thought at first that I was caught with yet another lemon as the oil light indicates a shot engine, but no, it turns out, there is an oil leak right where the oil pressure sensor is and it was causing a short. I covered the sensor and havent had a problem since, it's been 2 years and outside of a starter and regular maintenance, nothing major. Best car I ever had, but I'm pretty sure the guy that sold it to me only sold it for 3 g's because he thought it was a lemon. You never know though, you can get lucky.

Before this car, I had a bunch of saturns, they were pretty good cars and I bought a few of them dirt cheap. Saturns have common issues with the tranny but other than that, they are known to be good cars.
 
Ask your wife to buy you a new car.
 
There’s some good bargains to be found with the late 90s-mid 2000s Buick/Olds/Pontiac geezermobiles like the Buick LeSabre.
Look for the ones with the 3800 series 2 V6 FWD, they’re reasonably quick and bulletproof. There’s old folks passing away everywhere leaving these vehicles behind with unusually low mileage, and usually impeccably maintained. Often they’re being sold off by descendants looking for a quick sale, and they’re not sought after cars, so the demand is low.
 
