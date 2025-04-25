What cheap old beater car should I try to find?

Thinking about giving my car to my daughter. I work from home so I don't need to drive much, and when I do, I often use the wife's car.



However, I just won't feel like a man without owning my own car. Just in case the wife is gone I don't want to be trapped at home with no car.



And since it doesn't make sense for me to drop a bunch of money on something new that will hardly ever get driven, I've decided getting something 20 years old for like $2500 is the best solution.



So now the question is what kind of old beater should I look for?



Since I don't drive much, gas mileage isn't really that important, so maybe some big ass old truck is the answer.



Or I heard the old jeep Cherokees from the 90's are amazing, and I can take it off road and beat the shit out of it.



Old Toyotas and Hondas are pretty much out of the question, because of their stellar reputation they are always greatly overpriced on the used market.