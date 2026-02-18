What can Conor do to get his popularity back?

hbombbisping
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 1,802
- Reaction score
- 3,295
I posted similar news before, but the question now is what can Conor do get back his old effortless vibe and populairty? At this trajectory he will be passed in worldwide popularity in months. Is it over?
Conor McGregor's popularity has sharply declined. Inactivity in the octagon since 2021, erratic behavior, aging and damaged reputation have further reduced his standing from a beloved icon to a controversial figure.
While some still follow him, the consensus in early 2025 is that his peak, in terms of both sporting achievement and public adoration, has passed.
- Legal and Social Fallout: Following the 2024 verdict regarding a 2018 assault case, where he was ordered to pay over €250,000 in damages, public perception has heavily shifted against him.
- Declining Fan Base: Between November 2024 and mid-January 2025, he lost over 400,000 Instagram followers, with significant dips following negative legal headlines.
- The Khabib factor: Khabib (43.1 million) is growing fast and about to pass him with the legacy of him and his world class team.
- Inactivity and Performance: Having not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, and with a 2024 comeback attempt cancelled, his status as an active fighter is diminished.
- Erratic Behavior: Reports indicate poor physical condition, erratic social media rants, and a shift away from the "charismatic" persona that made him famous, with many fans no longer finding his antics endearing.
- Legacy Damage: Once considered the face of MMA, his legacy is now viewed by many as tainted by his personal actions and lack of recent success, with just two wins since 2016.