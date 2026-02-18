What can Conor do to get his popularity back?

I posted similar news before, but the question now is what can Conor do get back his old effortless vibe and populairty? At this trajectory he will be passed in worldwide popularity in months. Is it over?

Conor McGregor's popularity has sharply declined. Inactivity in the octagon since 2021, erratic behavior, aging and damaged reputation have further reduced his standing from a beloved icon to a controversial figure.
  • Legal and Social Fallout: Following the 2024 verdict regarding a 2018 assault case, where he was ordered to pay over €250,000 in damages, public perception has heavily shifted against him.
  • Declining Fan Base: Between November 2024 and mid-January 2025, he lost over 400,000 Instagram followers, with significant dips following negative legal headlines.
  • The Khabib factor: Khabib (43.1 million) is growing fast and about to pass him with the legacy of him and his world class team.
  • Inactivity and Performance: Having not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, and with a 2024 comeback attempt cancelled, his status as an active fighter is diminished.
  • Erratic Behavior: Reports indicate poor physical condition, erratic social media rants, and a shift away from the "charismatic" persona that made him famous, with many fans no longer finding his antics endearing.
  • Legacy Damage: Once considered the face of MMA, his legacy is now viewed by many as tainted by his personal actions and lack of recent success, with just two wins since 2016.
While some still follow him, the consensus in early 2025 is that his peak, in terms of both sporting achievement and public adoration, has passed.
Would a fight with Chandler or 43 year old Masidival do much for his following at this point? Will it inspire people? You tell me Sherdog.
 
End up in prison.

He's a fucking predator and a piece of shit. Why do you even care about him? He is as irrelevant as most of the crap you post.
 
He tried:

Fighting Chandler (pulled out with pinky toe injury)

Acting (nobody cared)

Becoming part owner of BKFC (already fizzling out)

Running for President of Ireland (They wouldn't even let him try)

Marrying Dee in the Vatican (nobody cared)

Maybe he should do the slap league thing
 
Who fucking cares, Guy shouldn’t have been popular in the first place he appeals to the dumbest fan.
 
Didn't his fight against Chandler set the gate record before it was canceled?

If he ever fights again it will be like he never left.
 
Absolutely nothing. He's old and shot, and he ruined his body with drugs and alcohol. He's ruined his reputation with all the sexual assault allegations.

We should just stop talking about him and move on.
 
Get sober, KO Topuria, not act like a clown before or after, walk away from the sport and the limelight, stay sober, stop cheating on his wife, be present in his children’s life, start volunteering his time at a local charity..
 
if he focused on being a fighter again, but he is too addicted to fame and drama so do so.
 
he's a self made billionaire and a front runner for PM of Ireland

who are you TS? How many Instagram followers do you have?
 
Latest posts

