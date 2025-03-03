What can be done to rival UFC?

I think most of us agree that UFC has gotten watered down, stale and is declining. What can another promotion do to rival or out do the UFC?



Pride was able to in part because UFC was in the dark ages but aside from that they got talent from Rings and did crossover with K1. Another thing that brought a ton of hype were their tournaments.



Strikeforce got a number of good TV deals and somehow secured tons of good talent too.



Bellator did ok for a while, especially with Rizin cross promo, but ultimately it sounds like they were going bankrupt.



I think One could potentially do it if they did more crossover matches with their muay Thai or grappling fighters with compelling mma fighters (ie. Mma high level striker v Thai fighter or grappling champ v high level mma grappler)



They're in Asia so they could probably do Pride style tournaments too.



For the American market IMO the only way to explode would be

1. Get good TV deals like Strikeforce/Elite XC got

2. They need some sort of reality show. This is really the only thing that saved the UFC.



A reality show that allows people to get to know fighters and get invested in their story is probably the most important part.



GFL could potentially do well using many of their old fighters as coaches of teams similar to TUF



What say you sherbros?



Would any of this work or is BowserJr in fantasy land?