  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

What can be done to rival UFC?

BowserJr

BowserJr

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
10,030
Reaction score
4,122
I think most of us agree that UFC has gotten watered down, stale and is declining. What can another promotion do to rival or out do the UFC?

Pride was able to in part because UFC was in the dark ages but aside from that they got talent from Rings and did crossover with K1. Another thing that brought a ton of hype were their tournaments.

Strikeforce got a number of good TV deals and somehow secured tons of good talent too.

Bellator did ok for a while, especially with Rizin cross promo, but ultimately it sounds like they were going bankrupt.

I think One could potentially do it if they did more crossover matches with their muay Thai or grappling fighters with compelling mma fighters (ie. Mma high level striker v Thai fighter or grappling champ v high level mma grappler)

They're in Asia so they could probably do Pride style tournaments too.

For the American market IMO the only way to explode would be
1. Get good TV deals like Strikeforce/Elite XC got
2. They need some sort of reality show. This is really the only thing that saved the UFC.

A reality show that allows people to get to know fighters and get invested in their story is probably the most important part.

GFL could potentially do well using many of their old fighters as coaches of teams similar to TUF

What say you sherbros?

Would any of this work or is BowserJr in fantasy land?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,496
Messages
56,969,014
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top