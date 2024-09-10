What are your thoughts on the UFC 306 poster?

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
8,370
Reaction score
15,131
u4a6kqcds0od1.jpeg
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
It's one of their "artist series posters" by a Mexican animator Jorge Gutierrez
Click to expand...
Its so bad that its good, probably a bit too "weird" to be used as the official poster, its not that aesthetically pleasing but has legit mexican kid drawing vibes to it.

Are they doing them for "special" cards like they did with some great UFC 300 posters/mural?
 
El Fernas said:
Its so bad that its good, probably a bit too "weird" to be used as the official poster, its not that aesthetically pleasing but has legit mexican kid drawing vibes to it.

Are they doing them for "special" cards like they did with some great UFC 300 posters/mural?
Click to expand...
Yea, I'm hoping they open it to more events though
 
If that's actually from UFC I'd respect it. They don't often do creative stuff like that.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I was thinking the same, but at the same time I'd love it if they finally changed the posters to be a bit more creative.
Click to expand...
Yeah I can't think of the last time they did something other than a basic background with the main and comain facing off on the poster. This is a little much tho. Like typing into an AI generator and typic in to make it Mexican. Surprised they aren't all wearing Lucha Libre masks although I think maybe the middle right dude is suppose to be?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EndlessCritic
Joshua Van steps in to fight Edgar Chiarez at UFC 306
Replies
18
Views
499
Istryker
Istryker
Black9
  • Locked
Rumored Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway - UFC 306: The Sphere - September 14th
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
K
Dana White about to break all sorts of financial records with UFC 306. Future looks great for UFC.
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Krixes
Krixes
svmr_db
  • Poll
UFC 307 in October still needs a main event, what will it be?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
svmr_db
svmr_db
CookieGoodies
Rest of 2024 UFC
Replies
15
Views
882
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,958
Messages
56,163,775
Members
175,090
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top