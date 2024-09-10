What are your thoughts on the UFC 306 poster?

WoozyFailGuy
It's one of their "artist series posters" by a Mexican animator Jorge GutierrezNo way that is the official poster. Too creative.
I was thinking the same, but at the same time I'd love it if they finally changed the posters to be a bit more creative.Sensory overload. What the hell.
Its so bad that its good, probably a bit too "weird" to be used as the official poster, its not that aesthetically pleasing but has legit mexican kid drawing vibes to it.
They just get worse and worse sir.
You'd think the artist would make it sphere shaped at leastIt’s hooting YELLOW.
Colour blind bastards.
Yea, I'm hoping they open it to more events though
Are they doing them for "special" cards like they did with some great UFC 300 posters/mural?
Yeah I can't think of the last time they did something other than a basic background with the main and comain facing off on the poster. This is a little much tho. Like typing into an AI generator and typic in to make it Mexican. Surprised they aren't all wearing Lucha Libre masks although I think maybe the middle right dude is suppose to be?I was thinking the same, but at the same time I'd love it if they finally changed the posters to be a bit more creative.