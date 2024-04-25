What Are Your Thoughts on The Blackwater Massacre and Military Contractors?

I just recently watched Shawn Ryan’s podcast, specifically the episode where he had the four men who were pardoned in the Blackwater massacre that took pace back in 2007 in Baghdad. For reference, in September of 2007, four men from the military contracting company formerly known as Blackwater, were sentenced for the murder of 17 innocent men, women, and children in an incident in downtown Baghdad where they opened fire on civilians who they claimed shot at them first. After no evidence was found the support their self defense theory, the four men were charged with murder. In 2020, Grump pardoned all four men of their crimes.

On the podcast the men seem to think that th were worry accused and did not act with any malicious intent. They also seem to want forgovensss for the trouble that the subsequent trials brought to them and their families. What are your thoughts on this touchy subject, do these men deserve the pardon that they received or should they have stayed in jail? Are military contractors even necessary at all from a U.S. governmental standpoint?
 
All i know is that war room is likely about to contract this thread
 
