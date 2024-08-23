Movies What are your thoughts on Corporal Upham?

Saving Private Ryan is maybe my favorite movie of all time.

But Upham constantly drives me nuts in the movie. Greatest coward in any war movie in my opinion.

How do you allow a guy to basically kill two of your buddies and do nothing? And constantly hiding and doing nothing when in a position to help.


Cowards feel superior to this loser.
 
lol he's an extremely annoying character. Just not built to be in actual combat. Great acting by Jeremy Davis he really pulled it off.
 
Obviously someone not cut out for the situation he was in.

I dont think he is a bad man but he could not overcome his terror, when the shit hit the fan.
 
Well looking at footage that comes from ukr very realistic character.
 
Well looking at footage that comes from ukr very realistic character.
It's true people dont want to think that a person can get undone in such a way, even when watching their friends die, but it has and it could and it will happen again in the future. That's why its such a memorable scene. Real life aint a movie.
 
