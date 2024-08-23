SirRealKiller
Saving Private Ryan is maybe my favorite movie of all time.
But Upham constantly drives me nuts in the movie. Greatest coward in any war movie in my opinion.
How do you allow a guy to basically kill two of your buddies and do nothing? And constantly hiding and doing nothing when in a position to help.
Cowards feel superior to this loser.
