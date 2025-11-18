International What are your thoughts on a "regime change" or "counter-terrorism" operation in Venezula?

I am strongly opposed to such experiments. I recognize Maduro is an authoritarian thug, but he is one of many. Nevertheless, a US invasion of Venezuela would inevitably come at the cost of numerous lives and it would amplify internal support for Maduro among a politically heterogeneous population.

We have seen this equation unfold several times. Zelensky had a 30% approval rating before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, Russia’s invasion elevated his approval to 90%. As Ukrainians put their domestic disagreements aside in the shared threat of Russian aggression towards Ukrainians in all columns of society. A similar story plays out here. The US has the firepower to disassemble the statist ecosystem of Venezula but the insurgency will burst. Neighboring states would pool resources and back factional insurgencies to expand further influence. The drug or cartel problem will fail to stagnate; it would likely proliferate.
 
Trump and Maduro will probably agree on a concession, stopping this aggression, finally getting Trump his Nobel peace prize in 2027.
 
Probably shouldn’t be blowing up foreigners off their coasts. The president probably shouldn’t have the authority to unilaterally decide to blow up foreigners off their coasts.
They emptied their prisons and sent them to the US, where they committed countless crimes, even murder. What should the punishment be for Maduro for doing that?
 
They emptied their prisons and sent them to the US
Source? Proof? Any evidence at all to the claim that the national government body of Venezuela emptied its prisons and then coordinated and organized getting them through thousands of miles and dozens of territories outside of their own country and then managed to sneak them in across our now totally secure borders?

Or did they go by ship? Airplane? Explain to me what you believe happened and then cite any proof of it what so ever.

Edit: and further: how does blowing up private boats and civilians punish maduro at all?
 
Don't like it. Getting Iraq vibes all over again the reasons sure feel like bullshit
 
We have seen this equation unfold several times. Zelensky had a 30% approval rating before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, Russia’s invasion elevated his approval to 90%. As Ukrainians put their domestic disagreements aside in the shared threat of Russian aggression towards Ukrainians in all columns of society.
Trump himself is probably taking this into account.

His approval ratings are absolutely tanking, he's feuding with former allies, and this is BEFORE the Epstein files have gotten released.

He's trying to gauge whether a military intervention can get him some support.
 
They emptied their prisons and sent them to the US, where they committed countless crimes, even murder. What should the punishment be for Maduro for doing that?
pelosi said they’re human beings and we have to love them as long as they stay the fuck away from her
 
Maduro is a POS and should be overthrown, but not by us. It should be the Venezuelans to do it. On a side note, if we did invade I don't see their population turning into insurgents like what we saw in Iraq/Afghanistan. Just not getting that feeling.
 
Its just resource procurement. Oil and minerals. Economic austerity for corporations. Same ole same ole
Maduro was offering to sell oil…This war mongering is engineered by pure blood lust.
 
lol are the commies acting like hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans haven’t fled there homeland in one of the most dangerous treks imaginable. My cousins came here with them in 2018. Yeah let’s just let these countries rot.
 
lol are the commies acting like hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans haven’t fled there homeland in one of the most dangerous treks imaginable. My cousins came here with them in 2018. Yeah let’s just let these countries rot.
Easy to let them rot when they're under economic embargo and their ports are blockaded.
 
