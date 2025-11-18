filthybliss
I am strongly opposed to such experiments. I recognize Maduro is an authoritarian thug, but he is one of many. Nevertheless, a US invasion of Venezuela would inevitably come at the cost of numerous lives and it would amplify internal support for Maduro among a politically heterogeneous population.
We have seen this equation unfold several times. Zelensky had a 30% approval rating before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, Russia’s invasion elevated his approval to 90%. As Ukrainians put their domestic disagreements aside in the shared threat of Russian aggression towards Ukrainians in all columns of society. A similar story plays out here. The US has the firepower to disassemble the statist ecosystem of Venezula but the insurgency will burst. Neighboring states would pool resources and back factional insurgencies to expand further influence. The drug or cartel problem will fail to stagnate; it would likely proliferate.
