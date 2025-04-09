What are your opinions on those health nut types of athletes?

You guys know who I'm talking about.

They tend to be wholesome guys with a friendly but non-flamboyant personality and have the most boring hobbies you can imagine. Like gardening. They eat an apple and grilled chicken breast for lunch and their RPE when they are lifting weights is always five out of ten.

They are NPCs in every sport you can imagine but they seem to live to 100 years old.

I've been doing heavy strength training for... what... Two years and four months now? Heavy and high volume with mid-tier frequency (squat twice a week). Gained lots of strength and size, relatively speaking.

I wouldn't trade what I did for those more than two years for anything, but I do think that by my third year, I'd have to call it quits with my powerlifting and Olympic lifting ambitions and just play the fit grandpa role. But I do think the three years of heavy lifting with squats, pulls, presses, and rows that I did semi-consistently would have greatly contributed to a surplus of muscle mass to hoard at an older age. If I still lift heavy once a week and then go light hypertrophy route on most other workouts, I feel like I can play that fit grandpa role better than most of those guys at that age. I'll actually be the most jacked dude in my fifties.

... And then do some girly Lee Haney "Fit at Any Age" workout and be a goofy old guy who just refuses to die.

Lee Haney, in that book, advises old men who train with his girly workouts to only eat 75 grams of protein a day. That's low as hell... But if I can still run and jump at age 70... Oh boy.

What do you think?

I'm running for office in my fifties, guys.
 
I found this picture of my hero, Doug Hepburn. He's definitely old in this one but still had huge guns. He was also documented to have squatted 500 pounds for 15 reps when he was fifty.


I'd love to be as strong as he was when I'm in my sixties and seventies. Him being strong even as a seventy year old. But he definitely didn't seem healthy.

I don't know man. I think there should be periods in my life when I walk away from the barbell and power rack and just focus on muscular endurance. It just seems better to do that every now and then for the sake of becoming vital in my nineties.
 
