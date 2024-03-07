What are your favorite NECESSARY followups?

I WILL CUT YOU

I WILL CUT YOU

Calamity from the Heavens
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 4, 2015
Messages
16,012
Reaction score
7,178
Some brutal followups are indeed necessary. Which are your favorite ones?


Bonus points for telling the backstory or if it's an obscure or forgotten one.


Two obvious ones to set the tone:


Hendo/Bisping, UFC 100:

Look, the Count's a dick. And he was bad on The Ultimate Fighter against Dan Henderson. Let's just say it's not wise to antagonize a dude who could KO a charging rhino with his nuclear right:



Hendo follows up the kill shot with a right forearm to shut Bisping up for good.


Holm/Correia, UFC Fight Night 111

Bethe Correia talked mad shit against Ronda Rousey. It didn't work against her, and it didn't work against Holly Holm:

sFCGQz.gif




Holm sits Correia down with a lovely question mark kick, causing Bethe to see and wave at her dead ancestors.

Holm sends her to the shadow realm for good with a followup low uppercut that deforested 200 acres of Brazilian rain forest with it's impact.

What do you have?
 
the hbomb on bisbing was ultra necessary. it was an iconic moment. one of a kind. defines an era, everything else is debatable tho.
 
iGuiraxTFM2ST.gif


That dead on the money followup that bounces his head like a basketball was the best part of the whole glorious thing
 
RollSonnenRoll said:
iGuiraxTFM2ST.gif


That dead on the money followup that bounces his head like a basketball was the best part of the whole glorious thing
Click to expand...
Anderson was always faking him out so made sense he had to follow up to make sure no tricks were being played. :)
 
AmonTobin said:
Anderson was always faking him out so made sense he had to follow up to make sure no tricks were being played. :)
Click to expand...
In real time, the actual KO shot didnt look or sound that powerful, it was just right on the button. Only in slow-mo do you see how much it turned his lights out. Makes sense that Weidman had to pile on for the the finish.
 
Any fighter who keeps dropping hammers on an obviously unconscious opponent is a complete POS. Some of the examples in this thread don't qualify, though.

Respect to guys who manage to be both fighters AND decent people:

ae472ad2729917e06a89c6f3ff87a700.gif
 
I WILL CUT YOU said:
Some brutal followups are indeed necessary. Which are your favorite ones?


Bonus points for telling the backstory or if it's an obscure or forgotten one.


Two obvious ones to set the tone:


Hendo/Bisping, UFC 100:

Look, the Count's a dick. And he was bad on The Ultimate Fighter against Dan Henderson. Let's just say it's not wise to antagonize a dude who could KO a charging rhino with his nuclear right:



Hendo follows up the kill shot with a right forearm to shut Bisping up for good.
Click to expand...

No it wasnt necessary. Bisping and Hendo's shit talking was no reason for him to get dive bombed on after he was already unconcious.

Holm should have kept going because Bethe was stunned but not out.
 
Magomed Ankalaev on Johnny Walker one was nasty.
He definitely shattered his nose.

 
laleggenda27 said:
Any fighter who keeps dropping hammers on an obviously unconscious opponent is a complete POS. Some of the examples in this thread don't qualify, though.

Respect to guys who manage to be both fighters AND decent people:

ae472ad2729917e06a89c6f3ff87a700.gif
Click to expand...

I don’t know, seems insulting to praise/bow to a unconscious guy lol…

I know machida isn’t trying to insult the guy… but I’d be piss as hell afterwards if some guy knocked me out then bowed to my corpse so the world can see.
 
Follow up shots are the best. People who compete in and watch mma are not classy people we are here for violence. I had two mma fights and in the second one was lucky enough to get a knockout, the ref in this shitty promotion took forever to get there and I was able to land 6 full power follow up shots on my unconscious opponent lol it was awesome his wife was crying haha
 
Sean_wongster_wongmastter said:
I don’t know, seems insulting to praise/bow to a unconscious guy lol…

I know machida isn’t trying to insult the guy… but I’d be piss as hell afterwards if some guy knocked me out then bowed to my corpse so the world can see.
Click to expand...
I'd prefer the bowing from a distance than opponent smothering my corpse with hugs and kisses of comradery. Lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,186
Messages
55,196,179
Members
174,670
Latest member
Rbh

Share this page

Back
Top