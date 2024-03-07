What are your favorite NECESSARY followups?

I WILL CUT YOU
Calamity from the Heavens
Some brutal followups are indeed necessary. Which are your favorite ones?
Bonus points for telling the backstory or if it's an obscure or forgotten one.
Two obvious ones to set the tone:
Hendo/Bisping, UFC 100:
Look, the Count's a dick. And he was bad on The Ultimate Fighter against Dan Henderson. Let's just say it's not wise to antagonize a dude who could KO a charging rhino with his nuclear right:
Hendo follows up the kill shot with a right forearm to shut Bisping up for good.
Holm/Correia, UFC Fight Night 111
Bethe Correia talked mad shit against Ronda Rousey. It didn't work against her, and it didn't work against Holly Holm:
Holm sits Correia down with a lovely question mark kick, causing Bethe to see and wave at her dead ancestors.
Holm sends her to the shadow realm for good with a followup low uppercut that deforested 200 acres of Brazilian rain forest with it's impact.
What do you have?
