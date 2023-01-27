  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What are your favorite fruits?

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
7,398
Reaction score
9,292
Last edited:
I love all fruit, but I eat a banana and apple every single day. Apples are my favorite though because there are tons of different types. Bananas are surprisingly still dirt cheap. It's like the only thing I buy at the store that hasn't went way up.
 
Grapefruit.jpg

blueberry_blue_rose_wblb_1200x.jpg
 
Fresh blueberries and sweet watermelon are my favorites. I really enjoy raspberries and black berries too. I like most fruit. Even the lowly banana is nice from time to time and always super cheap.
 
Used to wander the grsvel roads by our house picking blackberries. Still holds a place and that's it.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,016
Messages
56,492,724
Members
175,248
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top