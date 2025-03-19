  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social What are you up to today ?

If you can bench 270 lbs for 5 reps, your estimated one-rep max (1RM) is around 300-315 lbs, depending on the formula used.

Getting close @Stargazer Rex

Also. Starting a different supplement stack at the end of the week...
 
I'm at work, that's what I am up to today.

I have some chicken in a greek yogurt marinade I am going to cook tonight. I am planning to make sure chicken-gyro type meal.

Chicken, tzatziki sauce, some cucumber and tomato, maybe a touch of tahini, all on a pita.
 
im currently at work. I found out on monday I have a bacterial infection in my tummy called h pylori and now im on anti biotics for it.

Thanks for asking
 
Idk, I wanna buy some rice noodles and eat Ativan. We’ll see. Gotta admit op has a good plan, not sure I could put away a pizza AND poutine in one night tho.
 
Gotta shuffle some things around in the shed and then assemble a steel bench and then maybe mow the lawn.

Excitement never ends for me lol
 
