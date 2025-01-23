  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social What are you most grateful for, right now, in this moment?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,664
Reaction score
48,353
I have 3 things that I'm grateful for.

I'm grateful that my parents are still strong and healthy in their mid 70s.

I'm grateful to have beautiful, intelligent nieces that I respect.

And the small circle of friends that I hang out with the odd time.
 
02OTR-superJumbo.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
What do you love most about life?
2
Replies
38
Views
955
Dusty Rhodes
Dusty Rhodes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,959
Messages
56,803,718
Members
175,417
Latest member
eyad

Share this page

Back
Top