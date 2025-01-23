Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I have 3 things that I'm grateful for.
I'm grateful that my parents are still strong and healthy in their mid 70s.
I'm grateful to have beautiful, intelligent nieces that I respect.
And the small circle of friends that I hang out with the odd time.
