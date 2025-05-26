What are you hoping happens before the end of this year? (UFC/MMA)

I hope Chimaev becomes and still is champion.

I hope Jones and Aspinall finally get it together and fight.

I hope Shavkat gets his title shot at WW and becomes champion.

Those are the big ones, that I hope for.
 
Chimaev absolutely smokes DDP.
Pereira KOs Jones after he gets stripped.
Ankalaev loses on points.
Aspinall finally gets his title fight and loses.
Val beats Weili by sub and calls out Kayla.
Islam gets starched during a fluke exchange.
 
I'd like to see the following fighters get KO'ed:
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • Magomed Ankalaev
  • Belal Muhammad
  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Kayla Harrison
  • Julianna Pena
  • Tom Aspinall
 
hope aspinall fights again, against anyone. he's too good to be kept on the bench this long, in the prime of his career. forget about jones, just let him fight someone.
 
