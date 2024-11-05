Elections What are you eating & drinking tonight while watching the election results?

If she loses I'll be eating crow and drinking bleach to clean out the Trump 4 year infection rash my guts will have.

If she wins it's caviar chased by shots of @Whippy McGee's tears with a touch of Salty @nostradumbass sprinkled on the rim of the glass.

Seriously though, I'm treating myself to a big ass 2 egg, sausage and cheese with salt pepper touch of ketchup touch of hot sauce and a big angry coffee with extra hate in it for voting breakfast and will snack on crackers with pimento cheese or cowboy candy and cream cheese smeared on them and smutty nose brown ales to wash them down.

Y'all?

PS- Does the war room close down after the final results come in? If not, what the fuck are we going to talk about since this will be done?
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Trannies, guns, the usual.
Non- War Room respect to you sir for being the very first place I heard of Shara Bullet. Holy shit watching him has changed the UFC to the Ultimate Fun Championship.

Now back to our regularly scheduled trannies and guns show
 
Witchhunt said:
Your moms ass…
but but but that is a very mean thing to say.........your cruelty has broken my sense of hope in mankind's basic goodness.

Good day to you sir! I SAID GOOD DAY!
 
toasty said:
but but but that is a very mean thing to say.........your cruelty has broken my sense of hope in mankind's basic goodness.

Good day to you sir! I SAID GOOD DAY!
I love the whole fam, toasty…. You know I do.
Just funnin’
 
We’re getting sushi takeout from our favorite spot.
Maybe some gummies (I don’t have to work tomorrow), and plenty of good whiskey!
(I’ll want the whiskey whether my side wins or loses lol)



IMG_0579.jpegIMG_1108.jpegIMG_0201.jpegIMG_0151.jpegIMG_0137.jpeg


IMG_1120.jpeg
 
