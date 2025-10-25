What are you currently playing? v.12 (True Face Edition)

Gingerdead Man
I Knead U
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2016
- Messages
- 24,748
- Reaction score
- 38,560
–––
A mask tells us more than a face.
-Oscar Wilde
–––
This weekend 25 years ago (yes, we’re old AF) saw the release of one of gaming’s most beloved adventures:
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
–––
Unique to Link’s trials in Majora’s Mask was the 3-day time system.
You had 72 hours to save Termina from an impending collision with a moon in free-fall. And with clocks in HUD as well as world to make sure you didn’t forget it.
–––
It was Nintendo 64’s darker Zelda and like Ocarina of Time, was one with masks.
Majora featured two dozen masks, actually, that transformed protag into various creatures with cool abilities.
–––
Dungeons, time loops…this title was a banger in the gamerverse. It regularly populates gaming lists for highest grossing and bestselling titles of its release year, south of 4M units now in lifetime.
Nintendo, thank you for the memories.
–––
Celebrate our history as players by remembering how we got to where we are today:
>Title: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
>Released: 26 October 2000
>Publisher: Nintendo
>Developer: Nintendo EAD
>Engine: Modified Ocarina of Time engine (Proprietary)
>Directors: Eiji Aonuma, Yoshiaki Koizumi
>Artists: Yusuke Nakano, Takaya Imamura
–––
Dawgs know the score but newcomers welcome: Talk here non-threadworthy gaming.
First rule of gaming: Never stop being hardcore
Second rule of gaming: Always save the princess and/or universe
Third rule of gaming: Never skip
–––
Face life's demons with your true face,
Dawgverse bless