What are you currently playing? v.12 (True Face Edition)

Wrapped up Ninja Gaiden 4. Played on Normal difficulity. This is Platinum at their best since Astrain Chain in 2019 and Bayonetta 2 in 2014. There are many flaws such as level design and a weak story but it makes up for that in having some of the best gameplay I've ever experienced in an action game. It's quite different from the remaster of Ninja Gaiden II. It plays A LOT faster. This is definitely more of a Platinum game than a Team Ninja game so keep that in mind if you do play it. There's also a surprising amount of platforming in this game but most of it is on rails (literally in some cases) so there's no frustration of dying here. I actually kind of liked it. It breaks up the monotony of fighting. I don't mean that this is a bad thing since it's the strongest aspect but there is a ton of fighting in this game and every now and then it's fun to watch the ninjas move really fast.



Another flaw is towards the end of the game. I'm sure by now everyone knows Ryu Hayabusa is not the main character. That's not an issue but they handled it kind of poorly. Feels like they just added him to the game because they were afraid it would be too short otherwise. You only get him for a handful of chapters and the levels he's in are just repeats of previous areas. It's the DMC 4 problem all over again but at least it didn't feel nearly as long. I would have preferred them waiting to do the DLC in the main game and just releasing it later because apparently they're adding more Ryu chapters. It came across as a bit rushed sadly. For those who are not huge fans of this franchise it may be worth it to wait for a discount to get both the main game and DLC for this reason as 70 dollars is kind of a lot to ask for a 10 to 12 hour game with some copy and paste levels.



Despite that last complaint, if I was a critic I'd still give it an 8. The combat is just that good that it makes up for those other weaknesses. I'm happy Platinum delivered. They are still very talented and it shows. I hope they can continue to make awesome games after having a couple of stinkers over the past few years. Very few developers can make games as fun as they do.