What are UFC restrictions physically?

So people have fought UFC with disabilities for example:

I couldn't find any rule about extra arms or fingers though.

If one was born with four arms like Goro would they be allowed to compete in the UFC?

Or if you're conjoined twins would that rule you out?

Maybe you have down syndrome with a record of 30-0 and are slamming people around would they give you a chance?

Where is the line drawn?
 
You can’t weigh in over 265 lbs…

Other than that, in sure all are welcome…

Extra arms, legs, nipples, penises, etc. I’m sure the UFC will allow them to fight with open arms…

The UFC is quite the progressive company. They employ people of color, women, little people, and people with selective learning disabilities, after all.
 
