What are UFC restrictions physically?

So people have fought UFC with disabilities for example:
I couldn't find any rule about extra arms or fingers though.
If one was born with four arms like Goro would they be allowed to compete in the UFC?
Or if you're conjoined twins would that rule you out?
Maybe you have down syndrome with a record of 30-0 and are slamming people around would they give you a chance?
Where is the line drawn?
